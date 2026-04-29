SendQuick selects Yoti to unify enterprise authentication with reusable digital ID

Mobile messaging firm SendQuick has selected Yoti to streamline enterprise authentication with reusable digital identity using FIDO2-based login infrastructure.

The collaboration integrates Yoti’s reusable digital ID with SendQuick Conexa, the company’s FIDO2‑certified authentication server. The companies say the approach allows enterprises to consolidate a variety of business widgets — VPN access, cloud logins, internal systems, third‑party apps and the like — under one trusted identity.

“Enterprises are struggling with authentication sprawl, with too many applications, credentials, and tokens to manage,” says JS Wong, CEO of SendQuick. The combined solution simplifies offering a consistent authentication experience whilst strengthening security and lowering operational costs.

“The combination of our digital identity with SendQuick Conexa ensures secure remote access across hybrid and remote work environments, including VPN access, cloud applications, privileged systems, and internal enterprise platforms,” says Robin Tombs, CEO at Yoti.

“It aligns with zero-trust and modern identity-first security strategies, helping organizations move beyond passwords and fragmented MFA deployments.”

Yoti’s digital ID allows users to authenticate without juggling multiple apps or physical tokens. This reduces licensing, support and device‑management costs associated with traditional MFA deployments, according to Tombs.

The companies claim several benefits including lower total cost of ownership and a unified login experience with stronger identity assurance. In addition, there’s flexible deployment across on‑premise, cloud and hybrid environments.

SendQuick Conexa’s FIDO2 support provides phishing‑resistant authentication aligned with modern enterprise security requirements. SendQuick became a member of the FIDO Alliance in 2024.

The joint offering is available globally, with early adoption reported in regulated sectors such as financial services, government, healthcare and critical infrastructure. The two companies have history in applying Yoti’s digital ID and login cybersecurity, having done so previously for Singapore’s national digital ID Singpass.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | digital ID | FIDO2 | remote identity proofing | reusable digital ID | Yoti