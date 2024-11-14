SendQuick is FIDO Alliance’s newest member

Singapore mobile messaging and authentication provider SendQuick Pte Ltd has joined the FIDO Alliance. A release says the move reinforces SendQuick’s commitment to advancing security standards by aligning with globally recognised FIDO protocols.

“We are excited to join the FIDO Alliance as an associate member,” says J.S. Wong, CEO of SendQuick. “Our goal has always been to provide enterprises with industry-standard security tools that not only enhance data protection but also simplify user authentication.”

SendQuick’s flagship product, Conexa, provides authentication options including security keys, passkeys, push authentications and OTPs for major messaging platforms. It lets enterprises implement MFA across multiple channels, making authentication processes more phishing-resistant and adaptable to a shifting security landscape.

“We understand the importance of future-proofing authentication strategies,” Wong says. “Our membership with the FIDO Alliance is a testament to our dedication to offering products that evolve with global security standards.”

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | cybersecurity | FIDO Alliance | passwordless authentication