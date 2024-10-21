FB pixel

FIDO turns to scaling passkeys at Authenticate 2024

. Biometric Update coverage of this year's key themes, highlights and insights
| Chris Burt
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Features and Interviews
FIDO turns to scaling passkeys at Authenticate 2024
 

The Authenticate 2024 conference hosted by the FIDO Alliance was focused mainly on passkeys; their adoption, benefits and fit with other authentication and digital identity protocols. Presentations explores the application of passkeys across a wide range of sectors, and other implementations of passwordless and phishing-resistant technology. Biometric Update provides extensive coverage of the event’s key themes, highlights and insights.

Reports by Abigail Opiah, Masha Borak, Chris Burt and Joel R. McConvey.

Biometric Update coverage of Authenticate 2024

What’s in a digital ID wallet?

What is a digital identity wallet? While they have been used for some years and have been included in some…

Passkeys can make online payment authentication easier, but it’s complicated

If passkeys are adopted for online payments, the technology’s user base could scale rapidly. But payments are complicated, leading the…

Amazon is ready to use digital identity, even though its hard

Remote digital identity proofing is in the midst of a dramatic upheaval, but the change is not proceeding quickly. A…

Mastercard highlights the growing case for biometric authentication and payment passkeys

At the Authenticate conference, Mastercard executives Jonathan Grossar, VP, product management, and Fred Tyler, VP, emerging digital products for North…

Mandatory MFA across governments makes for maze of regulations

Passwordless authentication is an ongoing sparring match between the quest to simplify identity verification for logins and the punchback of…

Criipto CEO’s phishing tales make for a wild ride at Authenticate 2024

Copenhagen-based firm Criipto was recently acquired by the parent company of Norwegian BankID, which runs Norway’s digital identity infrastructure. So…

Qualcomm explores automotive use cases for biometrics, FIDO passkeys

Still known primarily as a chip and semiconductor company, Qualcomm Technologies has been gradually diversifying into different areas – including…

New tools, Authenticate presentations coax hesitant businesses to adopt passkeys

The FIDO Alliance has launched a pair of tools at its Authenticate 2024 event online and in Carlsbad, California, Passkey…

How to get passkeys working for a billion Microsoft users and beyond

The FIDO Alliance has kicked off the Authenticate 2024 conference with a campaign urging people to “free yourself with passkeys,”…

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Bahrain’s vision, eKYC, digital ID and biometric innovation

Bahrain’s Vision 2030 is to become the global leader in digital identity services and a cashless society. The government believes…

 

Prompt injection attacks: What are they, and why are they after my identity?

By Ola Ahmad, Chief AI Scientist at Thales The rise in innovative applications for emerging tech such as artificial intelligence/machine…

 

EU has an innovative new way of fighting against deepfakes

More than half a century ago, American psychologist Paul Ekman wanted to know whether he could tell if a person…

 

Human rights groups want tighter US export controls for facial recognition

Human rights organizations are expressing support for the U.S. government’s plans to introduce new export controls on facial recognition systems…

 

Cameroon hopes to fully digitize civil registration system by 2029

As part of broader efforts to digitize Cameroon’s civil registration and vital statistics (CRVS) system, the country is launching launch…

 

Riga showcases digital transformation agenda at Latvian-German forum and convention

Riga’s role in driving digital transformation was highlighted at the recent Latvian-German local government forum held in Berlin. Linda Ozola,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events