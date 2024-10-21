FIDO turns to scaling passkeys at Authenticate 2024

The Authenticate 2024 conference hosted by the FIDO Alliance was focused mainly on passkeys; their adoption, benefits and fit with other authentication and digital identity protocols. Presentations explores the application of passkeys across a wide range of sectors, and other implementations of passwordless and phishing-resistant technology. Biometric Update provides extensive coverage of the event’s key themes, highlights and insights.

Reports by Abigail Opiah, Masha Borak, Chris Burt and Joel R. McConvey.

Biometric Update coverage of Authenticate 2024

What is a digital identity wallet? While they have been used for some years and have been included in some…

If passkeys are adopted for online payments, the technology’s user base could scale rapidly. But payments are complicated, leading the…

Remote digital identity proofing is in the midst of a dramatic upheaval, but the change is not proceeding quickly. A…

At the Authenticate conference, Mastercard executives Jonathan Grossar, VP, product management, and Fred Tyler, VP, emerging digital products for North…

Passwordless authentication is an ongoing sparring match between the quest to simplify identity verification for logins and the punchback of…

Copenhagen-based firm Criipto was recently acquired by the parent company of Norwegian BankID, which runs Norway’s digital identity infrastructure. So…

Still known primarily as a chip and semiconductor company, Qualcomm Technologies has been gradually diversifying into different areas – including…

The FIDO Alliance has launched a pair of tools at its Authenticate 2024 event online and in Carlsbad, California, Passkey…

The FIDO Alliance has kicked off the Authenticate 2024 conference with a campaign urging people to “free yourself with passkeys,”…

Article Topics

Authenticate Conference | biometric authentication | biometrics | digital identity | FIDO Alliance | FIDO2 | multifactor authentication | passkeys | passwordless authentication | standards