Google introduces passkeys for users at high risk of cyberattacks

| Joel R. McConvey
Google users now have the option to use passkeys for account security in signing up for its Advanced Protection Program (APP). Until now, APP – which was developed for people at high risk of targeted cyberattacks such as journalists, elected officials and human rights workers – required two physical security keys for access. A blog post from the company says it is now easy for users to add passkey access to its strongest level of account security.

Passkeys give high risk users the option to rely on the ease and security that come with using personal devices they already own, as opposed to another device or tool like a security key, for phishing resistant authentication,” says the blog.

The announcement is something of a rehash, in that passkey functionality for Google sign-in has been active since last year, removing the need for users to provide a combination of a password and a physical security key. Now, however, users do not even need physical keys to set up an APP account.

Google is firing its biometrics engine on several cylinders at the moment. Recent news also indicates that the company is rolling out support for U.S. biometric passports.

