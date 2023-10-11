SendQuick brings Yoti biometrics to Singapore’s digital ID program

SendQuick, a company that offers enterprise mobile messaging and authentication technologies, has announced the integration of its SendQuick Conexa solution with Yoti. This integration will enable users to access secure remote services using multi-factor authentication (MFA).

This new partnership comes after SendQuick’s recent success in integrating login cybersecurity to Singpass (Singapore’s national digital ID) for the government, healthcare, financial and banking sectors.

Incorporating Yoti’s digital ID login and face biometric authentication with SendQuick Conexa enhances the security, convenience, and user-friendliness of its digital remote access identity verification solution, according to the announcement.

By combining the strength of Yoti’s biometric authentication technology with SendQuick Conexa’s communication platform for both MFA and IT alerts, this new integration allows businesses considering the use of digital ID as an authentication method to use SendQuick Conexa to strengthen their digital security infrastructure with both MFA options and IT alerts and notifications features.

SendQuick Conexa with Yoti integration allows users to use their digital ID to sign into any online service, mobile app or website, with secure biometric authentication options for enhanced security, the companies say.

JS Wong, CEO of SendQuick, said, “SendQuick Conexa’s MFA integration with Yoti solution is highly adaptable to any business, to any industry, and to any governmental institution in any country whereby its customer base needs to be authenticated before they are allowed access to private and confidential data stored in the organization’s IT network.”

Darren Pollard, Australia’s regional director of Yoti, commented on the partnership. “Yoti is delighted to support SendQuick with our free, reusable Digital ID as another secure method for multi-factor authentication. Our global reach and support of thousands of identity documents across 190 countries is an ideal addition to the Conexa platform for the thousands of end users across SendQuick’s corporate customer base. We are especially excited to assist SendQuick in expanding its reach into markets such as Australia and the UK via the interoperable network of our own Digital ID apps.”

Yoti is up to 13 million users, according to the announcement.

The face biometrics provider is also hoping for a boost to its user base from its age estimation technology, and applauds NIST’s move to evaluate facial age estimation in a blog post.

