Poor biometrics options, understanding of DNA hindering UK refugee reunification

Officials with the UK Home Office responsible for decisions on refugee family reunification are struggling to understand key points about DNA comparisons, including the probabilistic nature of DNA analysis, according to a new report.

The report from King’s Legal Clinic at King’s College London (KCL) on refugee family reunification (RFR) notes challenges for applicants caused by “extensive and onerous evidential requirements, significant procedural delays, onerous biometric requirements in particular in inaccessible regions,” and difficulties related to DNA evidence.

The Refugee Family Reunion report’s publication follows a workshop KCL hosted with participation from the British Red Cross, the Refugee Council, Safe Passage, UNHCR, IRAP, Pathways International, the Home Office, Refugee & Migrant Forum of Essex and London (RAMFEL), and Refugee Legal Support.

DNA testing poses a financial and logistical burden for applicants, the report says, and when completed, officials often seek 100 percent certainty that is “not scientifically feasible.”

The report authors recommend Home Office consider alternative biometric solutions so people in areas without facilities for biometrics data collection can apply without extensive travel, and waivers could be applied to the biometrics requirement in some situations. Training for decision-makers who review DNA reports should also be increased, they say.

The report cites KCL Professor Syndercombe Court’s argument “that while DNA testing can be invaluable for establishing familial links, it is not without limitations and complexities, which can inadvertently hinder families seeking reunification. While DNA testing is a critical tool for establishing familial relationships, it cannot provide absolute certainty.”

DNA testing standards are also somewhat inconsistent despite the high fees paid by applicants.

The UK government, meanwhile, continues to struggle with the twin challenges of government digitization and immigration control.

