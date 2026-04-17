Veratad among first certified to ISO 27566 age assurance standard

Veratad is one of the first companies worldwide to achieve certification to ISO/IEC 27566‑1:2025, the newly established international standard for age assurance systems.

The certification covers the company’s Veratad VX age and identity assurance platform, which supports adaptive workflows using document checks, biometrics, reusable digital identities and data based verification.

The new ISO standard aims to bring clarity to a sector where the terms age assurance and age verification are still widely conflated. ISO/IEC 27566‑1 attempts to lock down definitions and establish shared conceptual ground for determining age‑related eligibility, offering a global reference point even as terminology varies across languages.

It is not a technical specification but a framework for consistency in how age assurance systems should be designed, implemented and governed.

“Being part of the first group of companies globally to achieve ISO/IEC 27566 certification is a meaningful milestone for Veratad,” says John E. Ahrens, CEO of Veratad. “This standard represents an important step forward for the industry, bringing structure and clarity to how age assurance should be implemented. We’re proud to help lead that effort.”

The certification follows an independent assessment of Veratad’s technology, workflows and operational controls. This checked requirements covering accuracy, privacy, security and risk management.

The announcement coincides with the Global Age Assurance Standards Summit 2026 where Biometric Update was on location as regulators, industry leaders and technology providers work to advance international alignment on age assurance practices

But even as ISO/IEC 27566‑1 establishes a baseline, experts acknowledge that standards bodies move far more slowly than the technology they aim to govern. The age assurance sector is evolving rapidly with new methods such as biometric liveness detection outpacing terminology in existing standards. As with earlier ISO frameworks on presentation attack detection, updates will follow a fixed schedule that cannot match the pace of innovation.

The need for independent, third‑party sources of guidance tracks how language and practices evolve. Without that, the industry risks drifting into conceptual ambiguity even as regulatory scrutiny increases.

Veratad’s VX platform is used across online gaming, social media, adult content and age‑restricted commerce. Its orchestration layer allows organizations to tailor verification methods to jurisdictional rules, risk thresholds and user experience requirements . This allows for flexibility the company says is essential as global standards evolve.

“As adoption accelerates globally, organizations need solutions that are both effective and proportionate,” Ahrens adds. “VX enables our customers to meet these expectations by orchestrating the right methods for the right context, while maintaining transparency and user trust.”

Article Topics

age assurance standard | age verification | ISO 27566-1 | ISO standards | Veratad