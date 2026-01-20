ISO 27566-1 advanced masterclass to go deep on practicalities of age assurance

The Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) has released tickets for the ISO 27566 Advanced Practitioner Masterclass, scheduled to run in tandem with the Global Age Assurance Standards Summit in Manchester in April 2026.

The masterclass is billed as an “advanced, practitioner-level programme for people responsible for preparing and supporting certification against ISO/IEC 27566-1.” Which is to say, it is a tour of the nuts and bolts of the new global age assurance standard, most useful for age assurance product managers or relying-party compliance professionals. The organizers are emphatic in stating that “this is not an introductory or executive overview.”

As a full 2-day training course co-located with the Summit, the masterclass is, per the event’s website, “deliberately compact and paced to go deep, not broad.”

“Sessions are organised to reflect how certification actually works – from understanding roles and scope, through practice statements and configuration, to audit and evaluation. Expect discussion, questions, worked examples and shared problem-solving.”

ISO/IEC 27566-1 was published in December 2025. The document “establishes a framework for age assurance systems and describes their core characteristics, including privacy and security, for enabling age-related eligibility decisions.”

As an official media partner of the Global Age Assurance Standards Summit 2026, Biometric Update will once again be reporting on site. The event will focus on implementation of the new standard, and be tailored to relying parties facing “the potentially daunting task of making age assurance work in reality.”

Biometric Update’s 2025 market report and buyer’s guide for online age assurance technologies is available here.

