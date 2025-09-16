Seon gets $80M to for global expansion of AML, fraud prevention platform

Fraud prevention and AML compliance software provider Seon has raised $80 million in a series C funding round. The company plans use the resources to add talent and further its AI product development.

Seon says it will invest in global expansion to expand its customer base outside of the company’s core markets in North America and the EMEA region. It also intends to form deeper collaborations among its strategic partnerships with financial institutions and cloud service providers, accelerate its unification and integration of more than 900 fraud signals through a single API and keep its predictive models for spotting emerging fraud patterns up to real-time adaptation.

Seon President of GTM Matt DeLauro tells Biometric Update in an email on the eve of the announcement that while biometrics are an important part of a user’s digital footprint. However, he cautions, “in order to be useful as a part of the digital footprint, biometric data needs to be abstracted into indicators of fraud that are specific to the customer interaction (e.g., an onboarding attempt, a password update, a financial transaction, etc.).”

The latest funding round was led by Sixth Street Growth. Existing investors IVP, Creandum and Firebolt participated, along with Hearst and other new investors. Sixth Street Growth MD Michael Bauer is joining Seon’s board.

“Seon is the world’s fastest-growing fraud prevention company and has greatly exceeded growth targets while expanding their platform capabilities,” says Karthik Ramakrishnan, partner, IVP.

The company launched its expanded AML Compliance suite earlier this year to provide a more unified picture of risk. At this point, DeLauro says, Seon’s product-market fit for fraud and credit use cases is highly effective, though in the latter case, “there are very diverse data residency requirements for specific markets, which has led us to expand the footprint of our cloud service.”

Seon says it is ready to compete around the world in part due to its ability to integrate with customer workflows in just a few days, as well as client reductions of fraudulent account creation by up to 90 percent. Clients have reported manual review times cut by 75 percent, and an 80 percent increase in accuracy for transaction halted due to fraud risk through the unification of fraud and AML management.

When asked how AML intersects with broader industry trends around AI and agents, DeLauro says that “When it comes to AML, it’s all about explainability. Even with respect to legacy types of algorithmic-based detection such as fuzzy matching, regulators are still keen to not allow black boxes to make decisions. So we have invested heavily in AI-led productivity tooling and harnessing the power of LLMs to help make decisions more explainable to regulators and investigators.”

biometrics | digital ID | explainability | fraud prevention | funding | KYC | SEON