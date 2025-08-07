FB pixel

ROC partner Vigilate AI tapped to stop SIM, ID fraud in South Africa

MTN South Africa deploys biometric authentication
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Fingerprint Recognition
ROC partner Vigilate AI tapped to stop SIM, ID fraud in South Africa
 

There’s a growing wave of identity theft and SIM swap fraud incidents in South Africa, and the country’s major telco, MTN, is moving to counter that by introducing a new biometric system to identify SIM card users.

The company made the announcement this week, saying the measure is taking effect in all of its stores across the country.

With the new system, all those seeking to register a SIM card or re-identify themselves will go through real-time fingerprint and face biometric verification.

The telco said it is partnering with UK-based biometric solutions provider Vigilate AI on the project. Vigilate uses biometric algorithms for fingerprints and facial recognition from U.S.-based ROC, which has consistently scored amongst accuracy leaders in independent testing.

MTN said the rollout of the new biometric system follows a pilot which ran for six months in about 20 percent of its stores nationwide. It was said to be a highly successful pilot which facilitated customer onboarding for those seeking new subscription contracts, and drastically curbed instances of identity theft.

“The feedback from our pilot stores was overwhelmingly positive. Customers praised the dramatically faster sign-up, error-free verification, and convenience of the new process. It’s a great example of how we’re using technology to deliver real, tangible value,” Tech Africa News quotes MTN South Africa’s Customer Operations Executive, Cornelia van Heerden, as saying.

“Our objective was simple. We wanted a customer-first solution that streamlines processes while addressing the growing challenge of fraud in the telecoms space. This biometric system not only simplifies onboarding – but it also assists in fraud prevention in telecom.”

The executive also explained that the new biometric system to identify SIM card users is part of the company’s efforts to drive innovation through increased investment. Through this, she says, “we’ve reimagined the customer journey to be faster, more secure, and more intuitive, without compromising convenience.”

According to South Africa’s 2025 telecommunications sector report produced by the Communications Risks Information Center, the country continues to see high levels of SIM swap fraud, subscription and identity fraud, illicit use of SIM boxes, synthetic identity, and criminal bypass of SIM authentication procedures, among other telecom sector threats.

The report indicated that SIM-swap fraud, for instance, was costing the country around 5.3 billion rand a year in losses, approximately US$298 million.

In the past, there have also been reports about some South Africans registering eSIMs with fake IDs on some mobile network websites.

Outside South Africa, MTN has also deployed biometric SIM registration in some of its markets through platforms like the Seamfix Enrollment Suite which has liveness detection capabilities.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

New biometric ID card center opens for citizens in northern Cameroon

Citizens in the three northern administrative regions of Cameroon have begun receiving new national ID cards following the opening of…

 

Ukraine joins e-prescription pilot for EUDI Wallet

Ukraine has joined a European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet pilot, which will test cross-border sharing of medical credentials, including electronic…

 

Somalia expands national digital ID use cases to meet 15M issuance target by 2029

The Somali government has continued to increase use cases for its national digital ID not only to drive adoption, but…

 

NZ police say they still can’t delete unlawful photos as extended deadline passes

Four years after New Zealand police were ordered to delete tens of thousands of unlawfully collected photographs, the law enforcement…

 

Philippines should improve connectivity, fintech to advance digital economy: report

The Philippines is one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia, and therefore in the world, but it has some major…

 

Yoti reports surge in digital ID downloads as assessments of OSA’s impact begin

People and businesses in the UK have been interacting with the changes wrought to the internet by the Online Safety…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events