FB pixel

Idemia faces lawsuit from spurned former partner in ACSA deal

Infoverge seeks R39 million in damages over canceled airports contract
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Trade Notes
Idemia faces lawsuit from spurned former partner in ACSA deal
 

There is more fallout from the canceled biometrics contract between French firm Idemia and Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), as the major provider faces a lawsuit from a former partner in the deal.

Infoverge has already made its grievances known over circumstances around the original contract to provide airport biometrics. They say it was originally awarded to Idemia with the provision that 30 percent of the work would go to a local service provider qualified under the Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) program – and, although they had a written agreement to be that provider, they were removed from the project after two months.

Their complaint led to a court challenge, which sparked a brushfire of blame and termination, with hints of intrigue around preferential treatment. In its wake, the original tender was scuppered, along with ACSA’s chief information officer.

Now, Infoverge wants 39 million rand (US$2.15m) to make up for what it claims it lost in being ditched from the R115 (US$6.3m) biometrics deal.

Idemia, now subject to legal action as well as calls for an audit, has called the termination of the first contract “unfortunate” but alluded to the potential to re-bid on a fresh tender from ACSA.

Biometric Update has reached out to the company for further comment on the lawsuit.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Au10tix expands operations, brings IDV suite to India

Au10tix is continuing its global market penetration and expansion efforts with the opening of an office in Bengaluru, the center…

 

Suprema reveals biometric platform updates, plans for sustained growth at annual partner event

Security solutions provider Suprema this week unveiled plans to broaden its footprint on the global integrated security market with its…

 

DefAI Project aims to give age assurance its own dedicated deepfake detection toolkit

Deepfake detection, not so long ago guarding a niche corner of the internet, has erupted into a veritable battle royal,…

 

Kuwait’s Vision 2035 advancing digital identity with global partnerships

Kuwait is struggling with an immense digital transition following its Vision 2035, which strives to diversify the economy and strengthen…

 

UK digital ID services show progress on inclusion, but challenges still remain

The UK government has published its inaugural inclusion monitoring report on digital identity services, highlighting the results of a mandatory…

 

Shufti launches reusable digital identity for fast biometric authentication

Shufti is introducing a portable digital identity solution to speed up compliant authentication and make transactions simpler for consumers with…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events