Idemia responds to termination of contract with Airports Company South Africa

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Trade Notes
Idemia responds to termination of contract with Airports Company South Africa
 

Following yesterday’s report on the cancellation of Idemia’s biometrics contract with South Africa’s airport authority, the French firm has issued a response.

In an email to Biometric Update, Idemia says it “was approaching the completion of Phase 1 of the project when it received ACSA’s decision to terminate the contract for deploying the next-generation biometric passenger facilitation solution at South African airports.” The statement underscores previous comments from Idemia, which note that no portion of the project had yet been completed, with the company maintaining a delivery date of “late-2024.”

Idemia calls termination at this stage “unfortunate,” but says it understands and respects ACSA’s decision. However, it does not appear to be content to let the decision be the last word on a partnership. “We look forward to the opportunity for ACSA to re-procure this solution in the future,” it says, “ensuring that both South Africans and international travelers visiting South Africa benefit from a best-in-class solution that enhances security and improves the overall customer experience.”

Such language implies that, while the initial contract may have been torn up for certain insufficiencies, the path to a new agreement between Idemia and ACSA could still be open.

Meanwhile, Idemia’s email highlights its long-standing presence in South Africa and the African continent. “Our commitment to the continent remains strong, as we continue to deliver innovative solutions that enhance security and improve the customer experience,” it says. “With operations in over 180 countries, we remain dedicated to collaborating with ACSA and other stakeholders to advance technology solutions that ensure the safety and efficiency of the travel and transportation industry.”

Idemia’s network of clients is global and includes massive government agencies such as the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which recently awarded the firm a sole source contract.

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

