Seamfix extends MTN’s biometric SIM registration to 5 more African nations

Telecom provider MTN Group is expanding its biometric SIM registration program into five new countries in Africa through its partnership with Nigeria-based Seamfix.

MTN Group is registering subscribers with the Seamfix Enrolment suite using BioSmart Solution in Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Guinea, and Sudan, where the telecom says it has 30 million combined subscribers.

Seamfix says its technology is already being used to register 250,000 people a month in Nigeria.

The Seamfix Enrolment Suite features biometric capture and validation with liveness detection, digital signatures, identity verification, and offline registration.

The program helps MTN provide better service to its customers, increase revenue streams, and track criminals using phones to commit fraud, according to the announcement.

“With our success in Nigeria, we are excited to partner with MTN Group to expand our digital presence in five African countries. The Seamfix Enrolment Suite has been a game-changer in capturing and validating biometric identities and records in real-time,” says Seamfix CEO Chimezie Emewulu.

“Our solution is designed to increase security, drive efficiency, reduce costs, and create a better customer experience.”

SIM registration has been expanding rapidly in multiple regions, with Namibia and the Philippines among recent examples.

Seamfix’s digital identity platform, Verified Africa, expanded to Ghana, South Africa and Kenya last year.

Article Topics

Africa | biometrics | digital identity | identity verification | KYC | Seamfix | SIM cards | telecom