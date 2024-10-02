Biometrics enable mobile services for travel in South Africa, Australia and Oman

Countries around the world are now aligning with global standards to offer their citizens enhanced security and smoother travel experiences through the use of biometric systems. These initiatives are also expected to facilitate inter-African travel by making it easier for travelers to cross borders with less paperwork.

South Africa’s digital-first strategy

In an announcement coinciding with the 100th day of the Government of National Unity’s term in office, South Africa’s Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Leon Schreiber, has unveiled a five-year strategic plan aimed at turning the Department of Home Affairs into a digital-first entity by 2029. Under the initiative, called “Home Affairs @ Home,” citizens will no longer need to visit Home Affairs offices in person for routine services, as all services will become fully automated and accessible online.

The “Home Affairs @ Home” vision aspires to make the department’s services available at the fingertips of citizens, from the comfort of their own homes. Minister Schreiber emphasized that the new strategy will shift the department away from its reliance on brick-and-mortar offices.

The plan promises that over the next five years, all of the department’s services, including applying for and renewing IDs, passports, and certificates, will be digitized. These services will be offered on an online platform, similar to the systems currently used by banks and the South African Revenue Service (SARS). The system will link to users’ biometrics.

For visitors to the country, the same initiative will enable online applications for Electronic Travel Authorization. Travelers will provide their biometrics to Home Affairs during the application process, and be matched against them on arrival in South Africa.

By linking biometric data with both domestic and international databases, along with travel authorizations, the movement control system at all ports of entry, overseen by the Border Management Authority, will automatically alert immigration officials in real time when a traveler overstays their permitted authorization.

Nigeria introduces biometric passports

As Africa moves toward integrating digital systems into border management, several nations are adopting biometric passports and facial recognition technology to streamline border control and improve security. Nigeria is also following suit, with the country recently announcing the rollout of its biometric passport system on October 1st, 2024, in line with the nation’s 64th independence day anniversary.

The project is expected to enhance international travel for Nigerians by allowing applicants to apply for passports and visas online, eradicating the need to visit a passport office or embassy. Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, stated that the system will place Nigeria on par with the latest international standards for travel documentation, the Guardian NG reports.

The country joined ICAO’s public key directory just weeks ago.

These developments in Africa echo global trends, with several nations adopting advanced biometric systems for a more efficient method of obtaining travel documents.

Australia’s biometrics app for travel

The Australian government has introduced a new mobile application, the Australian Immi App, designed to streamline the visa application process for travelers from the Pacific region. The app allows visa applicants to capture and verify their face biometrics directly from their phones, eliminating the need for in-person visits to biometric collection centers.

The app has been rolled out initially in Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, and Papua New Guinea, with eligibility extended to third-country nationals in New Zealand.

Oman customs introduces facial recognition system

Similarly, Oman Customs has announced the introduction of a new facial recognition verification system, which will be implemented through the Royal Oman Police’s electronic application. Set to also go live on October 1, the system aims to enhance security, privacy, and the efficiency of digital customs services, Muscat Daily reports.

Initially, the facial recognition system will be available exclusively to clearance companies. To activate the feature, customs brokers will need to verify their digital identity by logging into the Royal Oman Police app. Once verified, they will be able to access the Bayan customs system using their mobile phone number or smart card.

The process requires customs brokers to select their role within the Bayan system, which will redirect them to the Royal Oman Police page.

