Home affairs plans digitization, cracks down on identity fraud in South Africa

The Department of Home Affairs is stepping up its efforts to combat identity fraud, particularly concerning identity books and cards. In the August 16, 2024 government gazette, the department issued a notice to individuals currently holding blocked identity documents, urging them to provide written explanations within 30 days as to why their IDs should not be canceled.

At the same time, Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber says in an interview with Johannesburg radio station 702 that digital records can enable oversight and shut down the discretion that allows for systemic corruption and abuses by officials. Referring to circumstances that allowed the case of a woman who illegally issued 192 passports, Schreiber says “the really fundamental reform we need at home affairs is digital transformation.” He emphasizes the ease with which hand-written documents can be forged, compared to digital IDs.

Accordingly, he also urges members of the public to replace their legacy green ID booklets with smart IDs.

Those members of the public with blocked IDs are encouraged to submit their responses to the particular government official put in charge of reviews, as the department pledges to ensure a fair and transparent process. This move comes as the department prepares to launch a sustained social media campaign aimed at informing the public about this opportunity to make representations.

Identity fraud is on the rise in South Africa, with recent statistics showing a 400 percent spike in impersonation fraud between April 2023 and April 2024, according to reports from IOL.

Data from the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) also revealed a dramatic 356 percent increase in impersonation fraud from April 2022 to April 2023.

This initiative seeks to address a longstanding issue of wrongfully blocked IDs while also reducing the number of fraudulent documents in circulation. Some of these IDs were blocked as far back as 2005, for reasons such as being flagged by the biometric system as duplicates, being held by illegal immigrants, or belonging to deceased individuals.

By allowing the public to submit representations, the Department of Home Affairs aims to alleviate the inconvenience faced by legitimate ID holders and to cancel IDs held by unauthorized individuals.

The department’s move also aligns with a court order issued earlier this year, which mandated a fair administrative process to distinguish between wrongfully blocked IDs and those that pose genuine security risks.

“I encourage members of the public to make use of this opportunity to ensure that we conduct a just and equitable process to unblock IDs that have been wrongfully blocked,” says Schreiber.

“At the same time, the gazetting of these decisive measures underscores our commitment to clamp down on fraud, and to move with urgency to resolve long standing challenges while upholding the rule of law.”

