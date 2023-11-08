Prove Fraud Advisor to examine digital ID breakdown and the ‘big cash grab’ in webinar

Suspicious activity reports to the FinCEN Identity Project reveal a dramatic breakdown in digital identity during the pandemic. Prove Fraud and Cybercrime Executive Advisor and VP of Client Experience Mary Ann Miller joins Biometric Update to present a webinar on how the wave of fraud is being investigated and analyzed, and what organizations can do to protect themselves.

“Decoding Risk Signals Accuracy: Navigating the hidden risks in digital identity verification” will cover the FinCEN report’s findings, real-life fraud incidents and reactions by financial institutions to the “big money grab,” and best practices that both the public and private sector can implement to improve the situation.

Prove has expertise in fraud signal analysis and securing bank transactions, and the company announced a $40 million funding round last month it plans to use to expand its digital identity verification to different geographic markets around the world.

Miller will share the company’s perspective on the various roles the identity ecosystem must fill to fix its fraud problem, and take questions from the audience on what they can do to identify and address gaps in their fraud defenses.

The webinar will be held on Tuesday, November 14 at 1:00pm Eastern, and registration is free.

