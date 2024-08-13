Africa faces challenges with interoperability as digital ID systems expand

In a push towards enhanced service delivery and inclusive economic growth, developing nations are increasingly adopting Foundational Identity Systems (FIDS). According to a recent paper entry published in the journal AI & Society, these systems, important for the identification and authentication of citizens, are poised to play a role in the expansion of cross-border e-government services. As more countries in the Global South turn to FIDS for trustworthy interoperability and identity federation, the momentum for integrated digital governance is expected to grow.

However, the paper, by academics affiliated with universities in Nigeria and the UK and the Turing Institute, highlights that the interoperability of FIDS within Africa’s identity ecosystem remains largely underexplored. This gap poses significant challenges, particularly given the continent’s intricate political dynamics, which have led to weakened institutions in some regions. The study warns that these vulnerabilities could allow FIDS to be exploited for political purposes. Moreover, widespread mistrust of government among citizens raises serious concerns about data security and privacy protection.

The paper provides an overview of digital identity management systems, including the use of biometrics, and discusses the trustworthiness of digital ID systems and threats against them.

Additional obstacles include vendor lock-in, compatibility issues across different systems, and vague legislative frameworks governing data exchange. These challenges underscore the importance of interoperability as a foundational element for the successful deployment of e-government services.

Possible solutions

In relation, the Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) is making strides in strengthening the security of digital identity systems worldwide through the integration of biometric technologies.

In MOSIP-based systems, the registration client is a software application designed for registering individuals, whether online or offline. A pivotal development in the realm of digital identity management is the enhancement of biometric security, as detailed in a recent report from mosip16.9, this client enables operators to input and validate data, capture biometric information, and create registration packets. These packets are then transmitted to the registration processor for further processing.

MOSIP is used by countries looking to build their foundational digital ID systems. One of its key features is the use of biometrics — fingerprints, iris, and facial recognition — to ensure identity verification. Additionally, MOSIP recently introduced a standardized, interoperable QR code that enables offline authentication with face biometrics.

The academic paper also argues that interoperability is essential. As evidenced by the European Union’s (EU) experience, an integrated identity system can improve service delivery in a range of different sectors.

The study also explores existing interoperability offerings, such as the EU’s eIDAS framework and Estonia’s X-Road system, offering insights into how similar models could be adapted for the African context. The authors propose a comprehensive approach to scoping the requirements needed to achieve a fully functional interoperable identity ecosystem across the continent.

