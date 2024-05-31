Africa’s digital identity journey reaches DPI, standards and service integration

Biometric Update reported live from ID4Africa’s 2024 AGM in Cape Town, South Africa on the highlights from all four days of sessions and workshops. The theme of the event this year was “Digital Identity as DPI: Fostering Trust, Inclusion & Adoption.”

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has lauded the willingness by some African governments to take stronger actions aimed at fostering digital identity inclusion for refugees, other forcibly displaced and stateless persons on the continent.

Robert Opp, chief digital officer of UNDP emphasizes the importance of viewing DPI as the digital equivalent of physical infrastructure, such as roads and bridges.

Experts from development organizations supporting civil registration and vital statistics (CRVS) efforts around the world have reiterated the need to link national identity and health systems as a way of accelerating efficient and sustainable civil registration.

As the African continent experiences economic growth and increasing global integration, the potential for enhancing air travel through improved digital identification systems and digital public infrastructure (DPI) is gaining attention.

Discussions on how national ID systems can be integrated with wallets and verifiable credentials, as well as the need to set up robust governance frameworks for the rollout of national digital ID headlined the last day of plenary exchanges.

The choice was disclosed on Day 2 of the ongoing AGM in Cape Town, putting an end to what the movement’s executive chairman, Dr. Joseph Atick, described jokingly as “one of the worst kept secrets.”

Executives of digital ID and biometrics companies share details of their real-world experiences on successfully building and operating digital identity systems that create, or should create, massive social impact.

There is significant progress in the implementation of legal and digital identity systems in Africa, but there is a barrage of challenges still to deal with.

This year’s AGM, which has a record attendance of more than 2,000 delegates from over 100 countries, marks the 10th anniversary of the movement which was founded in 2014.

Biometrics providers are taking their portfolio of cutting-edge software and hardware to the ID4Africa 2024 general meeting which begins Tuesday May 21 in the South African port city of Cape Town.

Earlier this year ID4Africa unveiled its 2024 batch of Ambassadors and deputies, with major changes to how the program will function, going forward.

