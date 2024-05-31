Africa’s digital identity journey reaches DPI, standards and service integration
Biometric Update reported live from ID4Africa’s 2024 AGM in Cape Town, South Africa on the highlights from all four days of sessions and workshops. The theme of the event this year was “Digital Identity as DPI: Fostering Trust, Inclusion & Adoption.”
Biometric Update reports from ID4Africa 2024
UNHCR salutes African govts’ pledge to accelerate digital ID action for forcibly displaced
The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has lauded the willingness by some African governments to take stronger actions aimed at fostering digital identity inclusion for refugees, other forcibly displaced and stateless persons on the continent.
DPI critical to effective digital transformation in government
Robert Opp, chief digital officer of UNDP emphasizes the importance of viewing DPI as the digital equivalent of physical infrastructure, such as roads and bridges.
Connecting national ID and health systems can boost civil registration
Experts from development organizations supporting civil registration and vital statistics (CRVS) efforts around the world have reiterated the need to link national identity and health systems as a way of accelerating efficient and sustainable civil registration.
Digital ID for air travel is DPI that could lift Africa’s economy
As the African continent experiences economic growth and increasing global integration, the potential for enhancing air travel through improved digital identification systems and digital public infrastructure (DPI) is gaining attention.
Choose strategy for digital ID wallet integration, governance frameworks carefully
Discussions on how national ID systems can be integrated with wallets and verifiable credentials, as well as the need to set up robust governance frameworks for the rollout of national digital ID headlined the last day of plenary exchanges.
Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa unveiled as host of 2025 ID4Africa AGM
The choice was disclosed on Day 2 of the ongoing AGM in Cape Town, putting an end to what the movement’s executive chairman, Dr. Joseph Atick, described jokingly as “one of the worst kept secrets.”
Digital transformation, easing access to services and NIST in the spotlight at ID4Africa Day 2
Executives of digital ID and biometrics companies share details of their real-world experiences on successfully building and operating digital identity systems that create, or should create, massive social impact.
Africa’s digital ID experiences yield lessons on engaging stakeholders, open standards
There is significant progress in the implementation of legal and digital identity systems in Africa, but there is a barrage of challenges still to deal with.
ID4Africa celebrates identity strides as 10th AGM kicks off with record attendance
This year’s AGM, which has a record attendance of more than 2,000 delegates from over 100 countries, marks the 10th anniversary of the movement which was founded in 2014.
Biometrics providers prepare for ID4Africa with tech tailored to continental market
Biometrics providers are taking their portfolio of cutting-edge software and hardware to the ID4Africa 2024 general meeting which begins Tuesday May 21 in the South African port city of Cape Town.
Restructured ID4Africa Ambassadors Program to foster collaboration on legal identity agenda
Earlier this year ID4Africa unveiled its 2024 batch of Ambassadors and deputies, with major changes to how the program will function, going forward.
