Biometrics providers prepare for ID4Africa with tech tailored to continental market

| Ayang Macdonald
Biometrics providers Xperix, hitherto known as Suprema ID, and id3, say they are taking their portfolio of cutting-edge software and hardware to the ID4Africa 2024 general meeting which begins Tuesday May 21 in the South African port city of Cape Town.

Xperix to display integrated solutions

In an announcement, the South Korean company says it will exhibit its technology and those of its partners which have been designed to meet the identity and authentication needs of African governments, enterprises and even organizations.

Software and hardware to be put on display by Xperix include the Android fingerprint enrollment for MOSIP, self-enrollment via facial recognition, automated fingerprint identification system, passwordless authentication (FIDO2 authentication), and a blockchain-powered digital voting system using biometric verification technologies.

Xperix says it is cordially inviting delegates, partners, and industry stakeholders to visit its booth at ID4Africa 2024 and “witness firsthand the transformative potential of its solutions.”

“Engage with Xperix’s experts to explore how its innovative technologies can address the complex challenges of digital identity in Africa.”

id3 to demo Bioseal document authentication software

A software developed by id3, which ensures the authenticity of documents and the identity of their owners, will be demonstrated at the solutions section of ID4Afrca 2024.

Various use cases for the biometric 2D barcode that makes documents tamper-proof, will be tested out during the exhibition, the company says in a press release.

The technology, which is based on the ISO and AFNOR Visible Digital Seal standard, has already been used for a number of identity documents by ONECI, Cote d’Ivoire’s national civil status and identification office.

Glistering line-up of biometrics, ID software & hardware providers

Apart from Xperix and ID3, dozens of other companies across identity tech industry verticals have announced their presence at the event this year to showcase either new or existing innovative products and services.

Some of them to watch out for include Thales, HID, Idemia, Innovatrics, SITA, Integrated Biometrics, Dermalog, Iris ID, Entrust, Regula, Accura Scan, Telpo, IN Groupe, GET Group, Miaxis, Infineon, Margins ID, and Tech5

