Retail face biometric payments launched in Abu Dhabi by Astra Tech

An autonomous retail store accepting payments through face biometrics has been launched by UAE-based Astra Tech in Abu Dhabi’s Sky Tower.

Astra Tech acquired UAE fintech PayBy last August, and its ‘FacePay’ point-of-sale technology for biometric payment authentication integrated. Astra says the technology makes payments in its ‘B Store’ faster and more convenient.

The store sells mainly grocery items with long shelf lives, and payments can be made with the customers’ face biometrics or payment card. Entry into the store is granted after the payment method is indicated by the customer.

Those choosing FacePay can register through an app, and must download it to be allowed in, Khaleej Times reports. The announcement from Astra Tech refers to its Ultra app, but biometric payments are made through FacePay hardware at the checkout.

“We are thrilled to introduce the first-ever B Store and redefine the future of retail,” says Astra Tech Autonomous E-Commerce Director Valeriya Thores. “This innovative integration of facial recognition technology revolutionizes the way we shop and showcases our commitment to providing unparalleled convenience and security.”

Similarly-named Romanian fintech PayByFace also offers its retail biometric payment technology in the UAE, and Carrefour stores in the UAE are getting face biometric payment capabilities from U.S.-based PopID.

