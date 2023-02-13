PopID announces big customer deployment for face biometric payments in UAE

United States-based biometric solution provider PopID has announced a new integration partner and customer win in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with digital payment solutions firm Network International and hypermarket chain Carrefour, respectively.

The collaboration will see Carrefour consumers use PopID’s Face Pay face biometric platform to verify identities and authorize payments. The partners refer to Face Pay as a new biometric solution from PopID.

Enrollment to use the service will be possible using the Carrefour app or website, after which customers in Carrefour stores in the Deira and Amsaf areas will be able to complete payment using their faces via Network International’s acceptance network.

“In America and Japan, we have demonstrated that allowing consumers to link Face Pay to loyalty accounts and payment methods enhances revenue, increases speed of ordering and check out, drives loyalty engagement, and reduces fraud,” comments PopID CEO John Miller.

“We are excited to implement the platform with Carrefour and Network International in grocery for the first time in this region.”

Andrew Key, group managing director of acquiring at Network International, echoes Miller’s point, adding that the new deployment will increase both the convenience and security of payments in UAE.

“We are thrilled to continue driving the evolution of biometric payments with the UAE’s first-of-its-kind face verification platform,” Key says. “Face Pay aims to make checkouts quick, convenient and seamless for a superior customer experience and secure businesses from potential fraud with robust security protocols.”

Further, Key adds that Network International is the first company to launch Face Pay-enabled biometric payment acceptance in the country.

“With a strong track record of leading payments innovation in the region, we aim to continue investing in strategic partnerships that further the potential of payments across the UAE.”

The customer win is the second one in the Middle East for PopID this year after the firm signed a similar deal with Qatar commercial bank QNB Group in January.

Carrefour’s interest in biometric payments in Europe has run into regulatory pushback.

biometrics | face biometrics | facial authentication | identity verification | payments | PopID | UAE