Biometrics from PopID, Amazon, VisionLabs roll out for retail payments and event access

The rollouts following from PopID’s massive deal with large-scale venue manager ASM Global have begun, with the first deployment of facial recognition based on submitted selfies for event entry and touchless payments at a California arena.

The deployment at Pechanga Arena, home of the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League, is now live, with PopID’s software integrated with point-of-sale devices at entry gates and concession stands, Sporttechie reports.

The deal was reached earlier this year, and gives PopID a potential line into hundreds of venues on five continents for its biometric solutions, including the biggest stadium in Scandinavia, and several stadiums that are home to National Football League teams, as well as OVO Arena Wembley.

“The deployment of this technology in our venues represents the beginning of a revolutionary change in the entertainment world,” says ASM Global CEO and president Ron Bension in a statement. “The PopID platform will allow us to eliminate the dependence on cards and phones at our events and ensure that every guest interaction is secure, speedy and seamless.”

Other ASM venues with plans to deploy face biometrics include California’s Save Mart Center and Toyota Arena, and Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Whole Foods rolls out Amazon One in Austin

Amazon One biometric retail payment technology has been rolled out to a Whole Foods location in Austin, Texas, Spectrum News writes, marking the palm recognition solution’s first deployment outside of the Seattle region.

The contactless biometric service is currently only available at the Arbor Trails store, but is expected to reach at least six others in the near future.

Deployments of Amazon One outside of its corporate family have been more fraught, with Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado reportedly stepping back from plans to use the system for biometric event access earlier this year.

VisionLabs biometrics selected for MTS services in Russia

Moscow-based mobile network operator MTS PJSC has tapped VisionLabs to serve its Russian cellular retail customers with biometric authentication for fast convenient customer service, according to a Google translation of a ComNews report.

The new service, based on VisionLabs’ LUNA computer vision platform, removes the need for customers to present an ID card, instead comparing the customer’s face biometrics to a template stored within an existing database. That database is populated by customers who have provided written consent enrolling their face biometrics from an MTS salon.

Facial authentication can be used for phone number changes, SIM card subscriptions, tariff plans, and connected and disconnection services, the report says.

An MTS subsidiary picked up VisionLabs from Sberbank in a deal at the end of 2021.

“VisionLabs has accumulated extensive expertise in introducing innovations into customers’ business processes,” says VisionLabs CEO Dmitry Markov. “We have implemented a number of projects with customer service for biometrics in retail, as well as in the financial, transport, and industrial sectors. Such solutions have repeatedly proven their effectiveness: they help increase customer loyalty and bring service to a fundamentally new level. Now one of the main requests of the market is to provide the most simple and understandable process for obtaining services, while not losing their quality and safety. The introduction of computer vision technologies makes it possible to realize this and increase customer satisfaction.”

