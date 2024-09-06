FB pixel

Nigeria boosts trust in its biometric passport with ICAO PKD enrollment

| Masha Borak
Nigeria has announced its enrollment in the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Public Key Directory (PKD) and Public Key Infrastructure, allowing the country to check the authenticity of electronic passports and other travel documents.

The ICAO Public Key Directory (PKD) is a central repository for information exchange used to authenticate electronic Machine-Readable Travel Documents (eMRTDs) such as e-passports, electronic ID cards, and Visible Digital Seals.

The enrollment will help Nigeria modernize border control systems and boost the global ranking of the country’s passports, Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo said on Thursday. The move will also boost collaboration between the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and the Nigeria Immigration Service, which is implementing the process, according to a post on X by Tunji-Ojo. Collaboration between national and international authorities is also necessary for the “verification and authentication of passport and travel document data,” the post states.

Joining the ICAO PKD also means increased efficiency and reduced waiting times, which could impact the country’s tourism industry, he added.

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and an important destination for international carriers. During the past years, passenger traffic has been rising in the country at an average of 10 percent a year, according to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority. The Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos represents more than 60 percent of passenger and aircraft movements.

“With our effort on Border Governance and Management, Nigerians can be assured that the era of endless wait and manual verification at airports across the globe is over,” says Minister Tunji-Ojo. “The PKI / PKD is another measure to increase our global ranking and ease of doing business.”

ICAO has been helping Nigeria boost compliance with global aviation standards through its “No Country Left Behind” initiative. The infrastructure that will drive the PKD technology is already in place as implementation begins, says Kemi Nandap,  comptroller general of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

“The PKD/PKI will be a game changer for us, and we can’t wait to see it transform the face of things. In partnership with IATA, we are currently training our staff so that they understand the full modules of the new technology of API/PNR,” she says.

Nigeria’s government has been steadily reforming and upgrading its passport issuance system, as well.

