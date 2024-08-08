FB pixel

Ethiopia advances towards biometric passport launch with ICAO engagement

Pre-registration now underway
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Ethiopia advances towards biometric passport launch with ICAO engagement
 

Pre-registration and identity verification for biometric passports with embedded microchips is underway in Ethiopia ahead of a launch next year, Fana reports.

Officials from the Ethiopian Immigration and Citizenship Service (ICS) met with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal for a consultation to ensure the new e-passport is internationally recognized. The consultations also addressed the implementation of technology to use the biometric passport at land borders in a way that complies with ICAO standards.

ICAO’s standard for biometric passports is in the midst of an update, and all passport scanners must meet the new standard by the beginning of 2026.

ICAO supports capacity-building

Key representatives from the aviation industry, including government minister and ICAO officials, met for the ninth African-Indian Ocean Region (AFI) Aviation Week in Gabon during July to discuss mutual support and collaboration. ICAO’s “No Country Left Behind” project was a central focus at the event, the organization says.

“The presence of so many key representatives from States and international and regional organizations is a clear demonstration of the recognition of the importance of aviation in Africa as an enabler for sustainable economic development, and the region’s strong commitment to speak in a single voice in shaping the future of international aviation,” said ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano.

The ICAO held talks on the sidelines on capacity-building and implementation with representatives from Chad, Gabon, Uganda and South Africa. Ethiopia has also requested capacity-building assistance from the ICAO to support its passport launch, according to Fana.

Preparations advance

The contract for the biometric passport production was awarded to Toppan at the end of last year, and the company broke ground on a new facility in Addis Ababa for passport manufacturing and issuance on May 8. Toppan holds 51 percent in a joint venture, Toppan Gravity Ethiopia, which was formed with Ethiopia’s state printer and two other government entities.

The government has raised passport issuance fees ahead of the rollout. The Immigration and Citizenship Service (ICS) has set the price for a new passport at 5,000 birr (approximately US$62), and for expedited issuance at ETB25,000 ($311). Replacements of expired or filled passports cost the same, but with an additional cost if a correction is required. Lost passports cost ETB13,000 ($162) to replace.

Meanwhile, ICS has been accused to discrimination preventing people from Ethiopia’s Tigrayan ethnic minority from obtaining passports by Human Rights First Ethiopia. The organization produced an investigative report that found inconsistencies in the issuance process and documentation required to obtain a passport, according to Modern Diplomacy. Some Tigrayans have been asked to provide documents from deceased relatives or been labelled foreigners despite evidence to the contrary.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Age verification debate rages from New York to Washington

Iain Corby of the Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA) took the floor in New York at a Philippines-led UN hearing…

 

authID.ai signs up 2 integration partners for biometric ATO prevention

authID.ai has formed a reseller partnership with Kaiasoft.com in a bid to extend authID’s biometric capabilities to Kaiasoft.com clients across…

 

Innovatrics and Idemia top latent fingerprint biometric accuracy ranks

Innovatrics is claiming a win in the Evaluation of Latent Fingerprint Technologies (ELFT) program from the National Institute of Standards…

 

Wide access to Kenya’s digital ID database too risky: court petitioners

Organizations challenging the constitutionality of Kenya’s Maisha Namba digital ID in court fear for the safety and security of citizens’…

 

Deepfakes are a lurking ghost, with many unaware of increasing risk

For those in the biometric trenches, deepfakes may seem like an ever-present threat, or at least an effective and unavoidable…

 

Colombia’s digital identity initiative sets up financial inclusion gains

Colombia is making strides in financial inclusion, driven by a digital identity initiative that aims to benefit women and marginalized…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS