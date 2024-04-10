Seychelles expands, Ghana plans for chip biometric passport issuance

The Seychelles biometric passport scheme will expand to Australia and Canada through a contract with IN Groupe, allowing nationals who reside there to obtain their passport without returning to the island nation, while Ghana will soon introduce chip-embedded biometric passports some time in the next six months.

Seychelles opening passport applications to expats in more countries with IN Groupe

IN Groupe and the Seychelles will continue their partnership after the 2022 launch of the country’s biometric passports, according to an announcement. Since the start of March, nationals living, working, or studying in France, England, and the United Arab Emirates have been able to apply for a passport and obtain it at an embassy within their country of residence rather than needing to return to the country to complete the registration process. Canada and Australia will soon follow.

Enrollment stations have been installed at embassies in Paris, London and Abu Dhabi as of March 1st. Biometric mobile enrollment kiosks will be installed in Canada and Australia.

Passports are still personalized in the capital of Victoria, as the country does not want to circulate blank passports internationally. The document will then be sent to the embassy where the individual applied. The document is handed to the national in-person.

Ghana will introduce chip-embedded biometric passports in the next six months

Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, announced that chip-embedded biometric passports will make its way to Ghana some time in the next six months, in accordance with guidance from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), according to GBC Ghana Online.

The current biometric passports will remain valid for the time being. While the new passports will cost more to produce, applicants will be charged the same amount as a standard passport – 500 cedis (roughly $US37.29).

The chip-embedded digital passports will be linked to national identification.

The Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Andy Appiah Kubi, said passport application fees will not be subsidized by the government, as only 20 percent of passport holders use it for travel purposes, demonstrating it is more of a privilege than a necessity, according to Adom Online.

