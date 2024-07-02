Austrian State Printing House wins Suriname biometric passport contract

The Austrian State Printing House (OSD) has received a contract to produce biometric passports for the Republic of Suriname, a small country on South America’s northeastern coast.

The contract has been signed through a collaboration between the Government of Suriname, OSD, and the Vlatacom Research and Development Institute. As per the announcement, the new Surinamese biometric passport will adhere to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

These passports will integrate biometric features to enhance security. Suriname will now become part of 140 states and non-state entities that issue epassports.

“We are proud to be selected as a contractor delivering the new generation of modern ePassports for our customers in Suriname. With 220 years of experience and know-how in modern digital ID solutions, OSD underlines its position as a reliable and efficient partner for government customers,” says Claudia Schwendimann, chief executive officer of OSD International.

In recent news, it was announced that the Austrian digital wallet, eAusweise, developed by Youniqx Identity (a subsidiary of the OSD), will now support the storage of national IDs and proof of age alongside mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs).

Article Topics

Austrian State Printing House (OSD) | biometric passport | biometrics | digital ID | Suriname