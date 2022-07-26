Andorra selects Pangea and partner for biometric passport delivery

Pangea has won the contract for the design and issuance of a new biometric passport for Andorra.

The company won the international tender by the Andorran government to deploy the complete system by the end of 2022 in collaboration with Austria-based OSD, according to an announcement.

Andorra is a tiny landlocked European country bordered by France and Spain.

The new passports will conform to the latest International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards for biometrics embedded in document chips and high-quality facial photographs. Pangea and OSD are also providing systems for registering demographic and biometric information, planning and implementing verification processes, data encryption and printing.

“Winning the e-Passport project in Andorra is part of Pangea’s general momentum in the digitization of government services,” says Uzy Rozenthal, SVP and GM of Pangea’s Government Department. “Pangea’s selection attests to our ability to plan and integrate complex technological and logistical processes relating to sensitive documents like e-passports. Pangea is committed to developing and leveraging its capabilities in the digitization of government services for the benefit of countries around the world.”

Pangea has supported digital civil registries and solutions for credentials like identity cards and birth certificates in various countries, and recently won a contract to update Jamaica’s biometric voter registry.

