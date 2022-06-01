Pangea wins Jamaican multimodal biometric voter registry contract

Israel-based Pangea has won a contract to supply technology to the Electoral Commission of Jamaica to support the establishment and maintenance of a biometric voter registry.

Under the tender, Pangea will provide an integrated, centralized biometric system including installation and configuration, and the commissioning of a multimodal automated biometric identification system (ABIS) to verify voters with fingerprint and face biometrics. All hardware and software components will be provided by Pangea, including for dozens of biometric registration systems across the country.

The company will also support integration with existing systems like the Elector Registration System (ERS), according to the announcement.

Jamaica expects the system to support a voter register of four million people, with maintenance and continuous support for five years, to help ensure election security and eliminate the risk of voter fraud.

“In the past year, we have expanded our digital government services to Central American countries looking to advanced technologies to help them close the digital divide between them and their citizens,” says Pangea Senior Vice President and Government Department Manager Uzy Rozenthal. “Our team is already operating in Panama, Ecuador, and Guatemala, where we have signed several agreements and are actively looking to recruit country managers and sales and marketing staff.”

The contract follows a series of projects involving digital solutions for population registries, digital ID cards and biometric passports, carried out by Pangea for governments.

The dollar value of the contract was not publicly revealed.

Pangea plans to expand aggressively in South America, where the company says government face similar digital ID challenges to their counterparts in Central America and Africa.

