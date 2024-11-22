South Africa adopts biometrics for social protection, following India’s example

As governments worldwide strive to address inequality and build resilient communities, innovative digital tools are emerging as key enablers for social protection initiatives.

Such governments, according to the World Economic Forum, have embraced digital public infrastructure and technology to streamline welfare programs, employing management information systems (MIS), social registries, and biometric authentication. MIS digitizes transactions to improve transparency and enforce procedures, while social registries ensure benefits reach pre-identified beneficiaries. Biometric systems aim to reduce leakages in welfare distribution by verifying recipients’ identities.

Recent developments across global platforms highlight a shared commitment to leveraging technology for inclusive growth, particularly in addressing socio-economic disparities and enhancing access to essential services.

SASSA launches biometric verification

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has introduced biometric verification for Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant applications, in a bid to enhance security and curb fraud.

The system, which employs fingerprint and facial recognition technology, will be implemented during both the application and payment processes, ensuring that grants are accessed only by legitimate beneficiaries.

“We are continually striving to improve the integrity of our grant system,” says SASSA spokesperson. “Biometric verification will significantly enhance our ability to detect and prevent fraudulent activities, ensuring that resources are allocated to those who truly need them.”

Beneficiaries have been urged to ensure their personal information is updated in agency records and to cooperate with the new protocols. SASSA assured that guidance and support for the transition would be available through local offices and official communication channels.

India’s bold leap in DPI

India has been a frontrunner in integrating digital tools into public welfare. Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Romer hailed India’s Aadhaar system as one of the world’s most significant technological advancements, citing its transformative impact on governance, welfare delivery, and social inclusion.

Speaking at an international forum, Romer praised Aadhaar for laying a strong foundation for government benefit programs and enhancing access to public services for millions of Indians, adding that its success offers valuable lessons for nations seeking to support marginalized populations through technology.

Overseen by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Aadhaar system has grown into the world’s largest digital identity initiative, with over 1.4 billion Aadhaar numbers issued to date.

According to government data, Aadhaar has helped eliminate millions of duplicate or fake beneficiaries across welfare schemes, saving billions in public funds.

Romer’s endorsement comes as other nations explore Aadhaar-inspired systems to address challenges in welfare delivery and digital identity.

Aadhaar integration and e-PoS rollout

The integration of Aadhaar authentication, e-PoS devices, and other digital innovations has streamlined the distribution of food grains to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution has announced that 99.8 percent of the country’s ration cards and 98.7 percent of individual beneficiaries are now Aadhaar-seeded. Approximately 98 percent of food grains are now distributed using Aadhaar authentication, reducing leakages and minimizing pilferage.

On the supply side, the government introduced end-to-end digital tools, including the Supply Chain Management System, the Central Food Procurement Portal (CFPP), and the Warehouse Inventory Network and Governing System (WINGS).

For distribution, the department has focused on validating beneficiaries through eKYC processes, which cross-verify Aadhaar credentials and ration card details. As of now, 64 percent of beneficiaries have completed eKYC, with the process ongoing at Fair Price Shops across the country.

