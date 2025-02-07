FB pixel

South Africa will invest in DPI, says President

Implementation of a digital identity system at heart of govt transformation
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
South Africa will invest in DPI, says President
 

South Africa is planning to invest in digital public infrastructure (DPI) , including the launch of a national digital identity system and a revamp of the government services platform gov.za, the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in a State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

The government will rely on technology to reform public services and make them accessible to each South African.

“At the heart of this transformation will be the implementation of a digital identity system,” says Ramaphosa.

The transformative potential of digital public infrastructure in government digitalization was key topic of discussion at last year’s 2024 ID4Africa AGM in Cape Town.

Currently, South Africans have different numbers for national ID, tax accounts, business registration, health and other services, opening more opportunities for fraud. The South African Reserve Bank, Revenue Service (SARS) and Department of Home Affairs are collaborating on on introducing a digital ID and banks in South Africa are opening more branches this year to facilitate access to Home Affairs services.

Last September, the country also announced a modernization of the Home Affairs Department to fight identity fraud and cut down on long queues to its offices. The modernization will include an end-to-end system that will handle all applications, adjudications and communications between residents and the Department, according to Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber.

Residents will be able to create a profile by submitting facial and fingerprint biometrics through biometric features offered by their mobile phones, such as Apple’s FaceID. The Home Affairs @ Home initiative will rely on a machine-learning risk engine to verify online ID, passport, certificate, and visa applications. It will also authenticate applicants, conduct facial recognition checks and enable payments..

“Until such time as Home Affairs has been transformed into a digital-first department, these abuses will keep happening, and the system will remain offline,” says Schreiber.

