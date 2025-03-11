ROC biometrics post ‘best in the West’ accuracy on latest NIST FRTE evaluation

ROC continues to find success in National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) benchmarking. A release says that ROC is ranked number one in biometric accuracy for law enforcement, border security, and travel applications by the latest NIST Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE).

For 1:N accuracy, ROC ranked second in Mean Average Error (MAE) across all benchmarks among Western providers. It was number one in mugshot-to-mugshot matching comparing current images with historical mugshots from criminal databases; and number one in visa border recognition that matches passenger faces against visa or passport databases.

Likewise, for 1:1 verification accuracy, ROC ranked number two in MAE across all benchmarks among Western providers, again finishing first in border-to-border matching for individuals across multiple high-security checkpoints, and first in visa border recognition matching faces with official documents.

ROC Chief Scientist Dr. Brendan Klare, says the firm is driven by a clear mission: “to provide the most accurate, secure, and efficient biometrics solutions to our customers.”

“Every year, we dedicate upward of 30 percent of our total corporate budget to R&D to ensure we remain at the forefront of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and biometrics. Our top-tier NIST FRTE results reflect the relentless innovation and scientific passion that fuel everything we do.”

ROC promises more speed, less computing power

ROC says that, in addition to accuracy, it is faster and less resource-intensive than its competitors.

“We’re proud to be the only American-made provider delivering this level of accuracy, speed, and efficiency to support critical applications for the U.S. government and global enterprises,” says Blake Moore, the company’s COO. “By offering our single-source, NIST-ranked face, fingerprint, and iris algorithms in a unified multimodal platform, we can deliver more flexible capabilities and cost-effective deployments for large-scale digital identity programs, such as national ID and ABIS.”

