FB pixel

ROC scores 30% latent fingerprint biometrics accuracy gain in NIST’s ELFT

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition
ROC scores 30% latent fingerprint biometrics accuracy gain in NIST’s ELFT
 

A new algorithm from ROC for matching latent fingerprint biometrics has scored a 30 percent accuracy gain in a U.S. government assessment.

The ROC +0014 algorithm was submitted to NIST’s Evaluation of Latent Fingerprint Technologies (ELFT) at the beginning of February.

The average false non-identification rate (FNIR) achieved by the algorithm across all datasets was 0.138, an improvement of nearly a third over the 0.198 scored by ROC +009, which ROC submitted to the ELFT in July.

ROC’s algorithm also made its matches in an average of 64 seconds, dramatically faster than the next entrant, which took 43 minutes. The company points out in an announcement that the faster matching time means less computing resources used and a lower total cost of ownership for investigative bodies.

ROC scored a rank-1 hit rate of 93.7, and a rank-100 hit rate at false positive identification rate (FPIR) of 10 percent of 88.8 percent.

“We are excited to once again be recognized as a leader in NIST ELFT testing. At ROC, accuracy and extreme scientific rigour are more than just priorities, they’re in our DNA,” says Dr. Brendan Klare, chief scientist and co-founder, ROC. “The same applies to innovation, namely enhancing operational performance while reducing system complexity and costs. Very few providers can match a 70 million fingerprint database in 1 minute.”

Ho notes that the production-ready algorithm evaluated by NIST is exactly the same as one as in the ROC SDK. The company makes the SDK readily available and free of cost for developers to test themselves.

ROC began submitting to the ELFT just a year ago, which the ROC SDK version 3 was introduced. The company’s latent fingerprint biometrics software was integrated into a specialized forensic camera at the end of 2024.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Philippines looks to boost digital ID adoption with rebrand, more services

The Philippines is hoping to boost the acceptance of its national digital identity with a new rebrand. The country is…

 

IDV experts ponder death and resurrection of document verification

Is document verification dead? The question hangs over a debate hosted by Peak IDV CEO, Steve Craig. Five industry experts…

 

3DiVi launches image quality assessment algorithm for face biometrics

3DiVi Inc. is introducing a Quality Assessment Algorithm (QAA) to help reduce errors by face biometric authentication systems. Banks and…

 

EUDI wallet updates: Izertis joins WE BUILD, Lissi works on IT-Wallet connector

Spanish company Izertis is joining the WE BUILD consortium to participate in the second round of Large Scale Pilots for…

 

DIY ID attacks accessible to all with fraud-as-a-service

Israeli ID verification firm Au10tix has released its year-end 2024 Identity Fraud Report highlighting that mega cyber-attacks were carried out…

 

Securing user trust and safeguarding platforms with biometric identity verification

Verified trust is the new currency: so says a new report from reusable verified identity and screening company Trua, looking…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events