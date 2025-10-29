Idemia works to eliminate SMS OTPs with identity bound to SIM cards

Idemia Public Security has entered a strategic partnership with SLC Digital to deliver identity verification with credentials protected by trusted hardware to regulated digital platforms, including those in financial services and telecommunications.

The collaboration will integrate SLC’s SIM and eSIM-based Hardware Root of Trust (RoT) technology with Idemia’s identity proofing and credentialing systems. The combo aims to eliminate reliance on vulnerable authentication methods such as SMS one-time passcodes and app-based authenticators by binding user identity directly to the SIM card.

“This partnership with Idemia accelerates our mission to make trusted digital identity a foundational layer of the global financial and telecom infrastructure,” says Travis McGregor, CEO of SLC Digital. “By binding identity to the SIM itself, we remove uncertainty from verification. It’s about protecting users, institutions, and transactions at the hardware level.”

The joint initiative will target high-value use cases including secure financial transactions, Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance, remittance integrity, and enterprise-grade communication. It also supports broader ecosystem integration with blockchain networks, digital credential frameworks and fraud prevention systems.

Matt Cole, CEO of Idemia Public Security, emphasized the mission to deliver privacy-preserving identity solutions. “By combining Idemia’s ID proofing and credentialing capabilities with SLC’s device intelligence, we offer an embedded identity solution that comprehensively strengthens authentication, accelerates compliance, and reduces fraud at scale,” Cole said.

Lately, Idemia Public Security has majorly expanded its role in modernizing identity proofing and credentialing as it announced the rollout of its SMART-E kiosks and next-generation driver’s licenses and ID cards across the U.S.

