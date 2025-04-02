Trucker ID verification with Idemia biometrics launched by US regulator

The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has implemented Idemia biometrics to provide identity verification for commercial motor vehicle (CMV) applications through an ID document photo and selfie biometrics match.

Identity proofing and verification for CMV operators seeking a new USDOT number, with or without a USDOT (U.S. Department of Transportation) Operating Authority authorization is available through the FMCSA’s Unified Registration System (URS).

The FMCSA portal and Unified Registration System are accessible only through Login.gov as of January 1, 2025.

The FMCSSA began transitioning to access with Login.gov last year to comply with the 2021 executive order on cybersecurity, which mandates the use of multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Once logged in to the URS, users scan a QR code to open an identity verification session. They select a language, the country their ID document is from, and whether they will submit an ID card, driver’s license, passport or residency card, according to an FMCSA fact sheet. A photo of the document is matched to the selfie with face biometrics, and then the registration application can be completed within the URS.

The system is intended to reverse a significant increase in fraudulent registrations, and Idemia was selected for inclusion last July.

