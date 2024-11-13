FB pixel

Self-service kiosks from Idemia Public Security go live in Tennessee driver centers

SMART-E kiosks with facial recognition enable drivers to renew licenses, more
| Joel R. McConvey
Self-service kiosks from Idemia Public Security go live in Tennessee driver centers
 

Idemia Public Security has partnered with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) to place self-service kiosks at Tennessee Driver Service Centers, in order to reduce customer wait times.

A release says residents can now renew or duplicate driver’s license cards, update personal information, advance graduated licensing, pay fees, request a reissued card and other driver services transactions through Idemia’s SMART-E kiosks.

The Idemia SMART-E has been redesigned expressly for motor vehicle agencies, equipped with a cloud-based credential management system (CMS) integrated with the state system of record. (The release specifies it as being run through Issuance 360 Back Office, but Idemia recently upgraded that platform to the ID2Issuance CMS.

The kiosk has a user-friendly two-screen interface, dynamic workflows, an agent-assisted mode, and ADA-compliant audio navigation via speaker or audio jack. It determines a user’s eligibility for self-service transactions through 1:1 facial recognition that compares against a registered photo.

Flexible placement means SMART-E can be deployed anywhere with power and an ethernet connection. Its 13MP autofocus camera system automatically crops to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) standards and performs an ICAO quality compliance check.

Donnie Scott, CEO of Idemia Public Security North America, says the company is “excited to bring this solution to help Tennessee Driver Services Centers bring an efficient, convenient, and seamless experience to their customers who come into their offices.”

Idemia Public Security’s DMV portfolio in Tennessee is deep, including front office capture equipment, facial recognition, remote web testing and more.

