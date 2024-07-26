Oklahoma unveils overhaul of driver license system with Thales and Idemia

Thales and Idemia have been selected by Service Oklahoma as vendors for their card printing and system hardware services for the state of Oklahoma’s new driver license system.

Thales will be responsible for the redesign and production of physical driver licenses and state IDs and will print all state credentials such as driver licenses and state IDs, while Idemia will continue as the hardware provider, ensuring the seamless integration of new technology with existing systems.

With the addition of these vendors, Service Oklahoma aims to consolidate multiple processes into a single program, with new features including a mobile ID component and digital wallet integration, which will be introduced to modernize the system.

“This new driver license system of record will simplify processes, reduce processing times and make the system easier to use for our staff as well as for all Oklahomans,” says Jay Doyle, CEO of Service Oklahoma.

“The new system will align perfectly with our mission of meeting Oklahomans where they are by creating mobile ID credentials and digital wallet integrations, but also further shows our commitment to best-in-class customer service.”

Initial programming for the new system will commence on August 1, with the full implementation expected by Thanksgiving 2025.

“We’re thrilled to be able to modernize and digitize Oklahoma’s driver license system of record, ensuring greater efficiency, accessibility and convenience for all Oklahomans accessing driver services,” adds Diedra O’Neil, chief strategy and operating officer of Service Oklahoma.

“This isn’t just an upgrade; it’s a complete transformation of our driver license system and a game-changer for Oklahomans.”

Idemia says it is the leading driver’s license provider in the United States claiming 35 DMV customers. Thales has supplied driver’s licenses and ID cards to 17 U.S. states since 2007. More than 100 million physical driver’s licenses and ID cards made by Thales have been issued in North America.

