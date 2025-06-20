Netherlands’ asylum seeker ID cards from Idemia use vertical ICAO format

The Netherlands will introduce new identity documents for asylum seekers Idemia Smart Identity, compliant with the ICAO specification for vertical IDs, in the second half of this year.

The Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) announced the new asylum seeker IDs with a large portrait image size this week to facilitate easier manual identity verification.

ICAO introduced a new specification for TD1 travel documents in September, 2023 that includes vertical layouts.

“With the introduction of a portrait-oriented identity card for asylum seekers, we combine two important elements: We follow the highest security standards of the identity documents, spearheaded by the Dutch National Office for Identity Data (RvIG), while being able to increase the size of the portrait image for ease of inspection by police officers and civil servants,” says Ronald Belser, senior R&D advisor, IND. “This combination of both the highest security and ease of use will not only enhance security by ensuring each asylum seeker has an ID card that can be trusted but will enable refugees to become an active, trusted part of our society while waiting for their application to be approved.”

Idemia is producing the ID cards with advanced security features, including a Kinegram, which is an optically variable image made with metalized parts, along with a perforated Tilted Laser Number and advanced relief structures, according to a company announcement. A secondary portrait is provided in the form of a LASINK Helios image within a Diffractive Optically Variable Image Device (DOVID). The secondary image validates the main one to enhance the integrity of the document.

The same LASINK Helios security feature is used in the new Dutch travel documents introduced last October, Idemia says.

“A secure and easy-to-inspect identity card for asylum seekers will bring security to us as the hosting society, as well as reassurance for the refugees as it is the first step for them to potentially receive an EU residence permit,” adds Idemia Smart Identity Managing Director for the Netherlands, Jacques van Zijp.

