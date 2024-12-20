Idemia Smart Identity’s multimodal biometrics service gets OSIA qualification

Idemia Smart Identity’s multimodal automated biometrics identification service has been granted Qualified status by the Open Standards Identity API (OSIA), providing assurance of its interoperability with other identity management systems and tools.

The Biometric Recognition System (IBRS) from Idemia Smart Identity gives government access to complete set of services for biometric recognition, according to the announcement.

“IBRS is at the very heart of Idemia Smart Identity’s modular identity management solution. Receiving this qualification is an important milestone for us and our customers,” says Idemia Smart Identity Senior Product Manager Guillaume Berteau. “At Idemia Smart Identity, we remain committed to the OSIA cause to prevent vendor lock-in and enable governments to strategically plan and evolve their systems without fear of future compatibility issues.”

OSIA is managed by the Security Identity Alliance, and the specification has now been adopted as a standard by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). GlobalPlatform manages the qualification program.

CertiPath certified for FIDO2

CertiPath’s IdentityManager authentication solution has been certified as a FIDO2 server complying with the passwordless standards of the FIDO Alliance.

IdentityManager supports all credentials and credential combinations that can be used to meet organizations’ required level of authentication, according to the announcement.

CertiPath also recently partnered with Idemia Public Security to integrate its TrustVisitor with Idemia’s digital identity portfolio.

Invixium updates LenelS2 certification

Invixium has been factory certified for versions 8.2 and 8.3 of the LenelS2 OnGuard access control system.

The IXM WEB 3.0 software platform has supported OnGuard integration for years, the company announcement says, enabling OnGuard users to add biometric authentication to their access control deployments with unified data management. LenelS2 is an authorized reseller of Invixium’s biometric scanners.

Invixium CEO and President Shiraz Kapadia says his company is the first biometric solutions provider with the certification.

