Remote IDV integrations reflect demand across industries

Business is booming as demand for remote identity verification leads to an array of integrations, partnerships and alliances across industries. Idemia continues to grow its portfolio with a new high-assurance integration. Stripe, authID, Sekura ID and IDVerse are also posting new moves.

Idemia, CertiPath for IDV and digital credential integration

Idemia Public Security says its digital identity offerings will be integrated with CertiPath’s TrustVisitor product to improve identity verification and prevent identity fraud in high-assurance environments, and to enable verification of mobile driver’s licenses (mDL).

A release from the French identity giant specifies that CertiPath provides high-assurance identity, credential, and access management services for highly regulated environments, and that TrustVisitor is a “web-based visitor management solution designed for federal agencies utilizing high-assurance credentials for physical access, ensuring they are FICAM compliant.”

High assurance environments include federal buildings and premises, critical infrastructures, military bases and other sensitive facilities. For thorough security, Idemia’s Identity & Verification (ID&V) tech incorporates document authentication with digital tampering detection, document identification, font anomaly detection, liveness detection and face capture. It is certified by the Kantara Initiative as compliant with NIST SP 800-63 rev. 3 Component Service at Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2).

“With the digital revolution leading to a significant rise in identity fraud, it is great to see companies like CertiPath investing in next-generation technology that verifies the physical and digital IDs of individuals wanting to access government buildings and highly regulated environments,” says Donnie Scott, CEO of Idemia Public Security North America. “Visitor management is a crucial component of a comprehensive security posture, and we are thrilled to be supporting CertiPath’s critical mission to ensure the highest levels for validation for identities.”

A key point of the partnership is that it lets Certipath leverage the mobile identity proofing and credential verification capabilities of Idemia’s Mobile ID (miD) Verify SDK in TrustVisitor, enabling the latter to verify mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs). Verify SDK is certified to the ISO/IEC 18013 Part 5: Mobile driving license (mDL) application standard.

“Existing ID Document capture methods represent too much friction and undermine an otherwise easy process,” says CertiPath CEO Jeff Nigriny. “Integrating with both Idemia’s IAL2 identity proofing service and their mDL verification capability allows us to upgrade our visitor identity confidence before they arrive without sacrificing visitor user experience.”

Berify selects authID for onboarding, authentication

The “authentication, consumer experience and signal harnessing” organization Berify is the newest customer and original equipment manufacturing (OEM) partner for New York biometric identity verification provider authID.

A release says Berify will “secure its global user base with authID’s Proof and Verified solutions for onboarding and authenticating, and will OEM authID’s biometric solutions as a part of its platform to solve multiple enterprise use cases in the Asia Pacific market.”

Berify, which combines blockchain, security and marketing for brand engagement through a digital identity that can be bound to a device and used with vendors, says authID stood out among other potential partners because of the strength of its identity assurance and its seamless onboarding and authentication processes.

According to Berify CTO Thomas Chen, “authID’s biometric platform perfectly complements our vision to provide a verifiable, reusable identity that functions across any number of platforms, and their ability to recognize duplicate identities is a critical feature in our commitment to prevent identity fraud.”

Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID, says “this win demonstrates our ability to outperform several industry competitors, and the signing of this latest multi-year agreement is not only a testament to the strength of our offering but represents substantial progress in our efforts to increase bookings throughout the coming year.”

Zendesk integration tackles account takeover fraud

Other authID news includes an integration of the Proof and Verify products with AI customer service software Zendesk, with the aim of increasing account security, expediting authentication and reducing call center fraud.

Customer contact centers, says a release, are “a prime target for account takeover (ATO) fraud, which resulted in nearly $13 billion in losses in 2023.” By implementing authID’s selfie-based identity verification and authentication tools, Zendesk hopes to crack down on ATO fraud while maintaining “a human connection” – and staying within the bounds of data protection laws like the GDPR, CCPA and BIPA.

Tim Marsden, senior director of technology alliances at Zendesk, says that “with this enhancement to customer workflows, live agents are better equipped to deterministically verify and authenticate that the user is who they claim to be. Together, we’re making it possible in the age of deepfakes and injection attacks to stop fraud at the contact center while providing a great customer experience.”

Noting that “over 100,000 brands with hundreds of millions of customers rely on Zendesk,” authID’s Daguro says his firm’s digital ID verification integration will enable the platform to maintain the delicate balance between managing fraud risk and reducing customer friction.

Stripe verification for home exchange detects people ‘Not Like Us’

Making sure the person staying in your house is who they say they are is among the more plainly obvious use cases for mobile identity verification. Ireland’s Stripe is providing IDV for Australian home exchange platform People Like Us, which a release says aims to offer “greater peace of mind to members as they exchange homes with like-minded travelers across the globe.”

“Our mission has always been to create the most trusted home exchange community in the world,” says Drew Seitam, CEO of People Like Us. “By implementing identity verification, we’re giving our members the extra layer of security they’ve been asking for, without compromising the friendliness and openness that define our community.”

Sekura ID makes authentication, IDV ‘SAFr’ for Dove Soft

A blog post by Sekura.id’s head of global marketing, Matt Cooper, says the English mobile verification and security firm has secured a strategic partnership with Mumbai-based Dove Soft, which provides enterprise comms and marketing automation through SMS, voice, email and WhatsApp Business API.

The integration will bring Sekura.id’s robust, low-code SAFr Auth technology to Dove Soft’s growing market to deliver “superior authentication and identity verification solutions to businesses across diverse industries.” These might include BFSI, retail, healthcare, and e-commerce – all among the clientele of Dove Soft, which is presently looking to expand its footprint across sectors in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

SAFr Auth protects against phishing and fraud, with built-in detection of man-in-the-middle attacks. EVP of Strategic Partnerships at Sekura.id, Vijay Nair, says “together, Sekura.id and Dove Soft are setting new benchmarks for mobile identity and authentication, ensuring businesses can operate with confidence in today’s fast-evolving digital landscape.”

IDVerse and North Row partner for ironclad KYC, IDV

IDVerse, London-based providers of generative AI identity verification, has partnered with KYC/KYB/AML software provider NorthRow to make compliant onboarding more efficient and secure.

A release says the partnership will allow NorthRow and IDVerse to deliver a “seamless, user-friendly platform that covers almost any identity document worldwide across 140+ languages and typesets for both individual and business verification.”

According to Libby Robinson, head of partnerships at IDVerse, the collaboration demonstrates its commitment to deliver “cutting-edge identity infrastructure that helps partners safeguard online experiences, particularly in ID and age verification.”

“What sets our approach apart is the modular flexibility that allows platforms to tailor their verification processes. By integrating advanced computer vision and neural network technologies, we ensure each verification step for NorthRow’s customers are both precise and adaptable.”

