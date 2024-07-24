FB pixel

New biometric integration for authID with financial compliance firm FinClusive

Biometric identity verification services from authID are being integrated into the suite of financial crimes compliance (FCC) and digital identity tools provided by the fintech and financial Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS) firm FinClusive.

The integration will help combat an escalating threat of financial crimes, identity fraud, “malicious, AI-driven deepfakes and other illicit finance, fraud, and related vulnerabilities,” according to a press release announcing the partnership.

“Our partnership with FinClusive further validates authID’s superior solutions for defeating deepfake attacks and fraud for the global financial services market,” says Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “Combining FinClusive’s revolutionary CaaS platform with authID’s global identity services creates a compelling advantage in preventing financial crimes and fraud, while delivering the fastest, frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience available.”

Syntrove recently integrated authID’s advanced biometric software into its risk and fraud technology platform to provide its enterprise customers advanced security for high-risk industries such as banking, insurance, and cryptocurrency.

