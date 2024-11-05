FB pixel

authID partners to bring its biometric security to India

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
authID recently signed a $10 million multi-year agreement with an unnamed AI company that offers multi-national companies tools to enable authentication for a range of industries in India.

As per authID’s announcement, the agreement will bring their biometric security measures to a large-scale market in India. The $10 million commitment will be split across a three-year period, with a minimum of $3.33 million each year to license authID’s identity platform services. The authID contract will focus on delivering facial and fingerprint recognition systems.

“This partnership further demonstrates authID’s thought leadership and technical standing in the global markets, and we are incredibly excited to enter the Indian market where, over the next 10 years, the biometric authentication industry could see exponential growth in transaction volumes as the demand for secure, efficient digital identification continues to rise,” says Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID.

“authID’s biometric identity platform delivers speed and accuracy while processing captured biometrics, and identifying users as legitimate or fraudulent, all within a market-leading 700 milliseconds. We look forward to working closely with our new partner to deliver the confidence that user onboarding and authentication are accurate and completed in record time.”

 |   |   |   | 

