FB pixel

Worry over identity fraud rises

87 percent of consumers concerned
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News
Worry over identity fraud rises
 

Anxiety about identity fraud has seen a sharp rise among consumers in developed countries, fueled by worries over the development of AI.

According to a new survey from identity platform Ping Identity, identity fraud has become a concern for 87 percent of consumers across the U.S., UK, France, Germany, Australia and Singapore. This is almost a quarter (24 percent) more than last year. A vast majority (89 percent) see AI as a threat to identity security.

Over a third of respondents (36 percent) claim they have been victims of identity fraud with financial fraud and account takeovers being the most common types. At the same time, consumers are frustrated with the current offering of login methods, such as passwords, according to Ping.

More than half (54 percent) say they stopped using an online service because they became frustrated when trying to log in. Nearly 90 percent had complaints about passwords with a majority (61 percent), saying they have too many to keep track of.

One-time logins, multi-factor authentication and biometrics, on the other hand, were deemed more secure and convenient among 47, 46 and 40 percent of survey takers respectively.

The survey was conducted by Vanson Bourne which interviewed 8,000 consumers.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

ASIS proposes school security standard

As school violence and shootings continue shaking the United States, security is becoming a hot topic with investment pouring into…

 

UK productivity, fraud prevention goals motivate digital ID rethink: David Birch

Digital identity is going back on the agenda in the UK. British lawmakers are arguing that some ID is “inevitable”…

 

GSA equity test shows selfie biometrics effective, if you pick the right vendor

Identity verification systems based on selfie biometrics can be effective, with strong performance across demographic groups, but results may vary…

 

AI is increasingly part of kids lives, bringing potential benefits, plenty of risk

In the age of AI, a new school year brings new challenges, as students increasingly turn to ChatGPT and other…

 

US IRS seeks a multi-modal biometric ID solution for criminal investigations

The US Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) Criminal Investigation (CI) Division has issued a solicitation for a brand name or equal Idemia…

 

DHS to award sole source contract for NEC face biometrics software licenses

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS’s) Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM) has announced that it intends to procure face…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events