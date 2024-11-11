Mobile driver’s licenses to launch in Hong Kong in 2025

A release from Hong Kong’s government says the territory’s Transport Department and Department of Justice are drafting legislation to introduce electronic driving licenses. Lawmakers will “strive to introduce the bill to the Legislative Council as soon as possible, with a view to launching electronic DL within 2025.”

The mobile driver’s license (mDL) will be accessible through the iAM Smart app or an e-licensing portal to be launched by the Transport Department, which will display electronic licenses on smartphones.

In comments made during a recent meeting of the Legislative Council, Acting Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Lillian Cheong says mDLs will be considered valid ID, equivalent to a physical driver’s license.

The Transport Department will run a promotional campaign to get the word out to the public, which will include video tutorials and other instructional media.

The mDL project is part of a larger push to bring identity verification and digital ID up to contemporary standards. The government is also modifying its approach to electronic identity cards (e-HKIC), which citizens are required to carry in physical form. Digital identity documents securely stored on smartphones could reduce the need to carry physical ID. Select cities in mainland China have already implemented the change to digital ID documents.

The Hong Kong government is currently conducting feasibility studies on integrating digital ID verification into existing systems, along with other digital transformation initiatives. But the switch comes with significant complexity.

Decentralized ID enables anonymous cross-border ID verification

The unique relationship between Hong Kong and mainland China has spurred innovation in decentralized identity systems. Forbes reports on the successful test of a decentralized identity (DID) system that allowed 200 mainland Chinese visitors in Hong Kong to anonymously register for regulated stablecoin services while meeting strict verification requirements.

A release says the test, run by blockchain firms Flare and Red Date Technology, demonstrated the DID system’s ability to verify identities across borders while maintaining anonymity in KYC processes. Users could sign up for regulated stablecoin apps and purchase tokenized financial products, with identity verification through China’s RealDID platform, and without submitting passport or ID document information.

“The trial showed we can blend compliance with privacy,” says Hugo Philion, CEO of Flare Labs. “We are excited to lead the way in bringing decentralized solutions to new markets, particularly China, where the potential is unmatched.”

