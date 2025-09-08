NIST results show versatility, maturity of touchless biometrics: Identy

Noteworthy among the most recent submissions to the Proprietary Fingerprint Template (PFT) Evaluation by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology is a step forward in the performance of an algorithm developed for touchless fingerprint biometrics by Identy.

The latest entry from Identy to NIST’s PFT III was received July 30, following its debut in April.

The Delaware-based company scored a false non-match rate (FNMR) of 0.0050 on the Arizona Department of Public Safety dataset, compared to 0.0071 earlier this year. For the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department dataset, the improvement was from 0.0109 to 0.0074, and for the Port of Entry, BioVisa Application, Identy’s accuracy improved from an FNMR of 0.0061 to 0.0051. The July 30 entry scored a 0.0056 FNMR with the US Visit #2 dataset, compared to 0.0077 for the April entry.

Identy’s algorithm is designed to work in both touch and non-touch biometric applications, for maximum flexibility. In the case of PFT III, the fingerprint biometrics are captured with a traditional contact-based scanner.

“Identy.io’s inclusion in the NIST PFT III assessment not only reaffirms the company’s commitment to the accuracy and security of its biometric identity verification solutions, but also represents a major step forward for the industry,” the company says in a LinkedIn post on the significance of the evaluation. “Whereas until now, the highest level of accuracy and reliability was reserved only for systems based on expensive and complex fingerprint scanners, Identy.io revolutionises the industry by being the first biometric vendor to achieve the same level of accuracy as these systems by using only its users’ mobile phone as a fingerprint capture device.”

The latest crop of proprietary fingerprint biometrics algorithms assessed showed significant improvements in accuracy for Neurotechnology and Imagid, in addition to Identy.

