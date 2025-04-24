FB pixel

Identy.io joins NIST fingerprint biometrics evaluation with strong accuracy scores

Chris Burt
The results of a fingerprint biometrics evaluation by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology positions Identiy.io as one of the top American vendors in the market, according to a company announcement.

Identy.io submitted an algorithm to NIST’s Proprietary Fingerprint Template (PFT) evaluation on April 9,

The company’s PFT III results include a false non-match rate (FNMR) of 0.0071 at false match rate (FMR) 0.0001 with the Arizona Department of Public Safety biometric dataset. For the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department dataset, Identy.io scored an FNMR of 0.0109, and for the Port of Entry, BioVisa Application dataset it scored an FNMR of 0.0061. With the US Visit #2 dataset, the algorithm’s FNMR was 0.0077. The mean processing time was 992.2 microseconds. Each of the accuracy results above is among the ten best PFT III scores.

The matcher works in both 1:1 and 1:N scenarios, and comes in a mobile version that support on and offline digital ID applications with on-device biometrics processing.

“We’ve taken the big machines everyone tests with and made them mobile,” says Jesús Aragón, CEO of Identy.io. “Our matcher works not just in the lab—it works in the real world, on real devices, where it’s needed most.”

Identy.io developed its matcher to work with both touch and touchless fingerprints, and the company is targeting double-digit growth in North America from its on-device touchless fingerprint, face and palm biometrics in the near term.

“The PFTIII test evaluates only touch-to-touch performance, but our matcher understands both worlds,” says Aragón. “We’ve trained it on both types of data—touch and touchless—and in our internal evaluations, we’ve seen significantly better interoperability results than any other vendor.”

Aragón says Identy.io delivers interoperability beyond that offered by any other fingerprint software vendor.

