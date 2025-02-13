Identy.io aims for double-digit touchless on-device biometrics growth in NA

Identy.io is targeting double-digit growth in North America over the next few years with its touchless biometric authentication on user’s mobile devices.

On-device touchless biometrics offered by Identy.io include fingerprint, face and palm recognition, each with liveness detection. The company also provides digital ID containers for local storage of dynamically encrypted biographic data, facial images and fingerprint templates.

The company says its biometric solutions adhere to digital identity management strategy guidelines from NIST, supporting KYC and AML checks, and its liveness detection complies with ISO/IEC 30107.

All biometric data is processed on-device to minimize the possibility of data leakage or loss, while also lowering costs for implementing public or private sector organizations. Users also benefit from increased control over their personal information.

The company cites the forecast in Acuity Market Intelligence’s “Biometric Digital Identity Flagship Prism Report” that 5.6 trillion biometric transactions will be carried out by 2028. These transactions are expected to generate $315 billion globally, 35 percent of which will be in the U.S.

Identy.io CEO and Founder Jesús Aragón says the North American market “increasingly requires secure, usable and cost-effective biometric identification solutions, to authenticate travelers at airports, borders and hotels. For this reason, and from our experience as co-founders of the FIDO Alliance, we have developed a series of one-stop-shop solutions that meet the highest standards of security and efficiency that respond to the needs of public and private entities and governments, while being easy and secure to use for end-users.”

Aragón expects Identy.io to maintain double-digit business growth in the U.S. in the years ahead. The company is already working with leading banks, telecoms and border security agencies to identify end-users with biometrics, according to the announcement.

