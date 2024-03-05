Exec shuffle at BigBear after Pangiam buyout sealed

BigBear has named Kevin McAleenan president of the public-sector IT decision-support firm. McAleenan had served as CEO of Pangiam until BigBear bought the near-field vision AI company.

In a statement announcing McAleenan’s new position, BigBear CEO Mandy Long says that the combined company will sell “a full-vision AI portfolio.” Far-field vision will be integrated with near-field systems that can achieve global scale.

Company executives announced the $70 million, all-stock deal last November. Like BigBear, Pangiam built itself on U.S. government contracts. Both have had notable exposure to enterprise sales.

BigBear claims 20 U.S. defense and intelligence customers with another 160 enterprise buyers. The company says Pangiam has brought aviation and identity-verification vendors. That should raise BigBear’s profile with Homeland Security agencies, according to the firm.

Pangiam bought veriScan and TrueFace in 2021, upgrading the face biometrics capabilities of its travel industry products.

