FB pixel

NEC gets face biometrics integration, distribution in Comtel EMEA UC deal

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Trade Notes
NEC gets face biometrics integration, distribution in Comtel EMEA UC deal
 

Italian ICT provider Comtel has struck a deal with NEC’s Unified Communication division to enhance its technology portfolio for the hospitality industry and cruise ships and commercialize its face biometrics for Italy’s public sector.

The agreement sees Comtel Italia take over NEC Italia and NEC Nederland, the latter of which operates a branch in Dubai. They become Comtel subsidiaries Comtel Innovation and Comtel International, with Stefano Asperti as CEO of both.

All NEC Corporation Unified Communication operations in the EMEA region are included in the acquisition.

Comtel claims a widespread network of partners and local system integrators that can help it distribute the new technologies to customers in various sectors. The announcement specifically notes Comtel’s intention to bring NeoFace Watch to public sector organizations for biometric identity management and realize synergies with its communications and AI products.

NEC moved into the cruise industry as it expanded its portfolio of facial recognition technologies for the travel industry, describing a biometric system tailored for cruise lines and high-speed trains in a late-2023 post.

An archived web page promoting NEC’s “Smart Cruise Solutions” notes the company was working with Disney Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Celebrity, Holland America and others.

The terms of the deal with Comtel see a single euro paid to NEC NEL and €444,727 (approximately US$520,000) to NEC Italy. NEC Europe Ltd commits to pay its two acquired subsidiaries approximately €5.5 million (US$6.5 million) to cover certain fixed costs.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Vouched CEO, investor talk funding, agentic AI disruption on BU podcast

Agentic AI – what can it do? Who is it for? What is its value now? And where is it…

 

OneID becomes first certified Holder Service Provider under DIATF

UK identity service OneID has announced its certification under the newly authorised Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) 0.4 Gamma version….

 

Russian banks respond to boom in biometrics adoption

Biometric technologies are being adopted faster than expected in Russia, as over the past year, the number of submitted biometric…

 

RealSense integrates AI cameras with Nvidia’s platforms

Computer vision technology firm RealSense plans to integrate its depth-sensing AI cameras with Nvidia’s robotics platforms, allowing developers to enhance…

 

Australian consult on age checks for social media shows common themes

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner has released documents summarizing the results of public consultations on how best to implement social media age…

 

Misconfigured servers expose 252 million identity records across seven nations

A vast trove of more than 252 million identity records has been found exposed on the open Internet in what…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events