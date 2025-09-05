NEC gets face biometrics integration, distribution in Comtel EMEA UC deal

Italian ICT provider Comtel has struck a deal with NEC’s Unified Communication division to enhance its technology portfolio for the hospitality industry and cruise ships and commercialize its face biometrics for Italy’s public sector.

The agreement sees Comtel Italia take over NEC Italia and NEC Nederland, the latter of which operates a branch in Dubai. They become Comtel subsidiaries Comtel Innovation and Comtel International, with Stefano Asperti as CEO of both.

All NEC Corporation Unified Communication operations in the EMEA region are included in the acquisition.

Comtel claims a widespread network of partners and local system integrators that can help it distribute the new technologies to customers in various sectors. The announcement specifically notes Comtel’s intention to bring NeoFace Watch to public sector organizations for biometric identity management and realize synergies with its communications and AI products.

NEC moved into the cruise industry as it expanded its portfolio of facial recognition technologies for the travel industry, describing a biometric system tailored for cruise lines and high-speed trains in a late-2023 post.

An archived web page promoting NEC’s “Smart Cruise Solutions” notes the company was working with Disney Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Celebrity, Holland America and others.

The terms of the deal with Comtel see a single euro paid to NEC NEL and €444,727 (approximately US$520,000) to NEC Italy. NEC Europe Ltd commits to pay its two acquired subsidiaries approximately €5.5 million (US$6.5 million) to cover certain fixed costs.

