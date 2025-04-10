FB pixel

NEC and Keyless identify high marks in NIST face biometrics benchmark

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
NEC and Keyless identify high marks in NIST face biometrics benchmark
 

Keyless is celebrating a new high result in a key category of the Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE) held by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The company’s result, along with repeated high results from NEC, are contained in NIST’s March 18 update of the FRTE 1:N.

Keyless finished 11th in the category for good quality mugshots (1.6 million of them) compared to low quality probe images from webcams in the investigation setting, with 99.93 percent of mated searches returning the correct individual as the rank one match.

The result is higher than any commercially implementations, according to Keyless.

The investigation scenario involves no false positive identification rate threshold, and all searches return a candidate.

Keyless joined the NIST evaluation on February 5.

“These results show we can deliver high accuracy even when image quality is poor or the system needs to be strict about false matches,” says Paolo Gasti, co-founder and CTO of Keyless. “We’re especially proud of our strong performance in the webcam scenarios, which better reflect the real world.”

NEC refreshes high scores

NEC scored the best results worldwide in the Mugshot N=12 million, with an error rate of 0.07 percent, as well as in the Border N=16 million ΔT ≥ 10 YRS and Mugshot ΔT ≥ 12 YRS categories. The company’s algorithm submitted in January came second in the other five categories on the leaderboard.

The company notes in its announcement that it has regularly placed at the top of the NIST FRTE (and previously FRVT) leaderboard, and its “unrivaled” accuracy for the aging test of ten years, which is the maximum length of validity for passports.

NEC’s facial recognition will be used for admission control at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Regulation Day approaches in the UK as child online safety laws kick into high gear

The deadline is fast approaching for UK regulator Ofcom’s Children’s Access Assessment, which requires content providers that offer user-to-user services…

 

Clearview AI removes founder from board

Clearview AI Co-founder Hoan Ton-That is out at the company he started, weeks after joining private credit firm Architect Capital…

 

EU unveils biggest AI strategy yet, including simplifying the AI Act

The European Union has presented an ambitious plan to boost the artificial intelligence industry and compete with rivals like the…

 

Switzerland e-ID, digital wallet open for public testing

Switzerland has begun public testing for its national electronic identity, allowing citizens to use a beta version of the Swiyu…

 

CFIT launches Digital Company ID working groups

The Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology (CFIT) has made another step towards the creation of a Digital Company ID…

 

Relying parties next up to advance age assurance: Summit Communique

Global regulators are now equipped with the tools and resources to set age assurance rules for their jurisdictions that draw…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events