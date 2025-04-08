UK awards NEC $25M facial recognition policing contract

UK’s law enforcement agencies have awarded a £20 million ($25.2 million) contract for live facial recognition to three suppliers, including NEC.

The new deal was announced amid concerns over the lack of regulation and police transparency. At the same time, the country is preparing to hire a new Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner to oversee the use of the technology.

The tender for establishing a national multi-supplier framework for the technology was issued in December last year by BlueLight Commercial, a non-profit commercial consortium representing police and other emergency services backed by the Home Office. The consortium received 13 offers, according to the contract award notice.

The software will compare live camera feeds of faces against watchlists to locate persons of interest. Aside from NEC, the contract was awarded to IT infrastructure supplier Bedroq and Internet of Video Things (IoVT) technology provider DigitalBarriers. The contract end date is March 31st, 2029 while the value of the deal excludes VAT.

The UK police has been increasing its deployments of both live and retrospective facial recognition technology (FRT) despite warnings from digital rights groups and industry organizations that the country needs regulation. Former Biometrics Commissioner Fraser Sampson has also warned that current regulation may be inadequate.

These concerns are compounded by the vacant role of the Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner. The government is currently seeking someone to fill the combined role with hiring announcements expected after June 2025.

UK lacks independent testing for FRT: Biometrics Institute

The spread of surveillance across public spaces, including retail, clubs, stadiums and policing, has increased public concern over data privacy, members of the Biometrics Institute said last week during a meeting of the industry group.

“We need firm guidance on how to achieve a successful and positive implementation that will stand up to third-party scrutiny,” says Isabelle Moeller, the Institute’s CEO.

Among the main issues are the question of consent and the lack of mandatory independent testing of FRT systems, not only of the technical accuracy but also of the surrounding infrastructure and policies.

In a paper published in February, the Biometrics Institute called for a clearer and more consistent framework for governing facial recognition in public spaces, highlighting that missteps could erode public trust.

Despite these calls, the UK police and the Home Office have been resisting calls for transparency.

In March, media uncovered that UK airport passengers are being secretly scanned by facial recognition cameras while boarding aircraft. The scheme was backed by the Home Office which has been fighting to keep the orders secret. The government agency was ordered to release documents related to the scheme after advocacy group Big Brother Watch complained to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) has also told police forces not to reveal information on topics related to the use of banned surveillance software.

